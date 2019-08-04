Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:25 AM IST

BJP successful due to ideology, not family: Modi

For an individual, learning is a continuous process and everyone should treat himself/herself as a student, Mr Modi told the gathering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP working president J.P. Nadda, arrives to address party MPs during a training session in Parliament House in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP working president J.P. Nadda, arrives to address party MPs during a training session in Parliament House in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

New Delhi: Giving credit to the BJP’s ideology for the party’s organisational growth, widespread acceptance and current position in the national politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the ruling party’s legislators, including Union ministers, to “keep alive the karyakarta” within them.

Addressing the BJP legislators during the two-day “Abhyas Varg’ (orientation session), which commenced on Saturday, Mr Modi said: “The BJP is an organic entity and not an assembled entity. It has reached here because of its ideology and thoughts, not because of one family’s legacy.”

For an individual, learning is a continuous process and everyone should treat himself/herself as a student, Mr Modi told the gathering. “The party worker should remain alive in everyone even if you become a minister or an MP, irrespective of your age, always remain a student so that learning process goes on,” the Prime Minister said.

He also hailed the BJP cadre and their hard work for the party’s ascendancy. Other than the Prime Minister, BJP national president and Union home minister Amit Shah, working president J.P. Nadda and Union ministers are also attending this “Saansad Karyashala” at the Parliament library building. Addressing more than 380 party MPs of both Houses, the PM likened the party and its workers to a mother who nurtures a son, but feels a bit neglected when he gets married and pays more attention to his wife. Mr Modi, it was learnt, told the MPs that after becoming parliamentarians, they should not forget the party and the workers and should always remain connected with the workers who work hard for them, and not just in election time.

Later, Mr Nadda also addressed a session on the idea of India. During the session, Mr Modi and other senior leaders got off the dais, sat with the MPs in middle rows and listened to him.

Party’s general secretary Bhupendra Yadav addressed a session on parliamentary procedures, while BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya discussed the use of information technology with the MPs.

Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal addressed the parliamentarians on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). Mr Modi and Mr Shah are scheduled to address the MPs on Sunday.

