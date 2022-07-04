Sixteen, including school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal

Monday, Jul 04, 2022 | Last Update : 01:48 PM IST

PTI/ANI
Published : Jul 4, 2022, 11:07 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2022, 12:36 pm IST

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am

The schhol bus after accident. (ANI)
Shimla: Sixteen passengers, including some school children, were killed as a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, district officials said.

The bus was on its way to Sainj from Shainsher when it fell into the gorge at a hairpin bend near Jangla village at around 8.30 am, they added.

The bus was carrying over 30 passengers, including several school children, they added.

The deceased were yet to be identified.

The president and prime minister have condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was distressed to learn about the death of students and other people in the accident.

Condoling the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the incident.

The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, the prime minister's office said in a tweet.

Tags: bus accident, himachal pradesh bus mishap
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

