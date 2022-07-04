Monday, Jul 04, 2022 | Last Update : 01:48 PM IST

  India   All India  04 Jul 2022  SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Agnipath scheme
India, All India

SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Agnipath scheme

PTI
Published : Jul 4, 2022, 1:22 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2022, 1:22 pm IST

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said that petitions will be listed next week before an appropriate bench

Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear next week pleas challenging the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said that petitions will be listed next week before an appropriate bench upon reopening of the apex court after summer vacation.

A counsel, who filed a plea against the scheme, said Indian Air Force aspirants have undergone training and were waiting for appointment letters but now their career will be cut short from 20 years to four years.

This is an urgent matter, kindly list it. The careers of several aspirants are at stake, the counsel said.

Advocate ML Sharma, who has also filed a PIL challenging the scheme, said he seeks cancellation of the government's notification pertaining to the scheme as more than 70,000 aspirants who have undergone training were waiting for their appointment letters before the pandemic and now their career has been shortened by scheme.

The bench said that when you (Sharma) have waited for more than two years then why you are coming before the vacation bench.

It listed Sharma's plea before the appropriate bench along with other matters.

In the PIL, Sharma has alleged that the government has quashed the century-old selection process for the Armed forces which is contrary to the constitutional provisions.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Protests have erupted in several states against the scheme.

Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

The plea also referred to protest all over the country against the scheme.

Earlier, several petitions have been filed in the top court seeking a direction to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the damage to public properties, including that of Railways, during violent protests against the scheme.

The plea has also sought directions to the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Haryana, and Rajasthan governments to submit a status report on the violent protests.

It has sought a direction to set up an expert committee under the chairmanship of a retired apex court judge to examine the scheme and its impact on national security and the Army. 

Tags: : supreme court, agnipath scheme, pleas challenging agnipath scheme
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs during the Special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly

The schhol bus after accident. (ANI)

Sixteen, including school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal

Newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar being presented a bouquet by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after the special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Maharashtra: Speaker removes Ajay Chaudhary as Shiv Sena legislature party leader

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

Next 30-40 years to be era of BJP: Shah

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham