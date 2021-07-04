Monsoon session of Parliament to have 19 sittings

Lok Sabha will meet from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm unless directed otherwise by Speaker Om Birla

The session is slated to conclude on August 13. (Photo: rstv.nic.in)

New Delhi: The monsoon session of parliament, which commences on July 19, will have 19 business days.

Four days have allotted for the transaction of private members business, which is taken up in the post-lunch session.

The Speaker has also allocated days for answering questions by ministers in the rotational order.

