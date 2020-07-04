IMD issues orange alert; ‘very heavy’ rainfall likely during the weekend

Mumbai will witness generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs.

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane and Palghar for Saturday and yellow alert on Sunday.

The weather department said that the city is likely to witness very heavy rainfall at isolated places. On Friday, Mumbai recorded 157 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 11.30 am. Rainfall in North Konkan region is likely to increase on the west coast of the state, starting on Friday.

“High convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at low tropospheric level from the Arabian Sea is very likely along the west coast till July 5. Under the influence, fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely along the west coast, Gujarat, interiors of Maharashtra in the next five days. Heavy to very heavy with extreme heavy showers (over 200 mm) is very likely over Konkan and Goa on July 3 and 4 and over Madhya Maharashtra on July 4,” IMD bulletin said.

Mumbai will witness generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs. There is a possibility of heavy falls at isolated places in Mumbai, with a relative humidity of about 85 per cent in Santacruz and 93 per cent in Colaba.

“The entire Konkan coast, including Mumbai, will receive heavy incessant rains for the next 48 hours. People are advised to avoid travelling,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region IMD.