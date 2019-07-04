Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

India, All India

'Work for people, attend Parliament regularly': PM's advice to BJP lawmakers

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 12:50 pm IST

The advice came in the backdrop of controversies involving leaders like Akash Vijayvargiya, Pragya Thakur and Sunny Deol.

PM Modi will have a session with another group of MPs, who belong to the Scheduled Castes, on Thursday. (Photo: FIle)
 PM Modi will have a session with another group of MPs, who belong to the Scheduled Castes, on Thursday. (Photo: FIle)

New Delhi: In first of a series of meetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised BJP parliamentarians to “attend Parliament regularly” and focus on their constituencies, reported NDTV.

The advice came in the backdrop of controversies involving leaders like Akash Vijayvargiya, Pragya Thakur and Sunny Deol.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister met the first lot of BJP lawmakers at his home and reportedly told them: work for the people, attend parliament regularly and give a lot of time to their constituencies.

PM Modi will have a session with another group of MPs, who belong to the Scheduled Castes, on Thursday.

These meetings with groups of BJP parliamentarians, dubbed "discipline sessions", also took place after he first came to power in 2014.

Tags: narendra modi, bjp, akash vijayvargiya, pragya thakur, sunny deol
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

50-year-old, Simone Burns was sentenced to six months in jail in April for spitting and making racist taunts at Indian cabin crew who refused to serve more alcohol. (Photo: Screengrab)

Woman who yelled racist, abusive coments at Air India crew found dead

'I wanted to solve the water crisis issue in my village so I first dug a pool to collect rainwater. Gradually, more people joined me and we all started digging more polls in the area and nearby villages. The water level increased the time. The collected rainwater helps us in irrigation. People are praising us and joining us in our move,' Sharma said. (Photo: ANI)

Once listed as drought-hit, these UP villages find way to tackle water crisis

Last year, Indrani, who is the former head of INX Media, after giving a confessional statement in the court in connection with the INX Media case, filed a plea seeking to become an approver in the case. (Photo: File)

INX media case: Court defers Indrani Mukerjea's plea to turn approver till 12 noon

If it is found that the contractor had used sub-standard material for the construction or whosoever is responsible for its faulty design, then action will be taken against them as per the law, an official said. (Photo: Representational)

BMC appoints team of experts to probe Malad wall collapse

MOST POPULAR

1

Once listed as drought-hit, these UP villages find way to tackle water crisis

2

Amazon’s scary admission should worry every customer

3

Baby Archie to be christened on Saturday at Windsor Castle

4

Does Stranger Things tie-in have anything to do with Windows 1.0 return?

5

Busted! Chennai wife finds husband after 3 years on TikTok app

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMLife

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham