Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 11:24 AM IST

India, All India

Tripura man beaten to death on suspicion of being cattle thief

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 10:45 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 10:45 am IST

The victim was identified as Budhi Kumar Tripura.

The police received information about the incident at midnight and rescued him. Later, he was admitted to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. (Representational Image)
 The police received information about the incident at midnight and rescued him. Later, he was admitted to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. (Representational Image)

Tripura: A suspected cattle thief was beaten to death by a mob at Raishyabari, a border village of Tripura's Dhalai district on Tuesday, reported NDTV.

The victim was identified as Budhi Kumar Tripura.

According to police, Tripura, 36, had entered a cattle shed of a local villager late night on Tuesday. He was spotted by some local people, who raised an alarm and caught him. The mob thrashed him mercilessly, police said.

The police received information about the incident at midnight and rescued him. Later, he was admitted to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The body was sent for the post-mortem examination.

Tags: mob lynching, lynching, cattle, crime, murder
Location: India, Tripura

Latest From India

The survey will contain several chapters on macro economy as well as different industry sectors along with future outlook. (Photo: ANI)

'Our team has put in a lot of effort,' says CEA Subramanian on Economic Survey

Suresh had left his house as was upset and had some issues. He moved to Tamil Nadu and started a new life as a mechanic. (Photo: File)

Busted! Chennai wife finds husband after 3 years on TikTok app

Police said despite regulatory measures in view of the festival, they were helping auto and other drivers to operate freely. (Photo: Representational)

Two dead in Tamil Nadu's temple town amid festival frenzy

A Delhi court acquitted MLA and gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the 2005 murder case of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai as all the eyewitnesses and material witnesses turned hostile. (Photo: File)

Mukhtar Ansari, six others acquitted in 2005 murder case of BJP leader

MOST POPULAR

1

Does Stranger Things tie-in have anything to do with Windows 1.0 return?

2

Busted! Chennai wife finds husband after 3 years on TikTok app

3

Exposed! China installs spyware on visitors’ Android, downloads data from iPhones

4

Now shop at Dubai airports using Indian rupee

5

Forget OnePlus 7! This smartphone has breakthrough technology under Rs 15,000

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham