Tripura man beaten to death on suspicion of being cattle thief

Tripura: A suspected cattle thief was beaten to death by a mob at Raishyabari, a border village of Tripura's Dhalai district on Tuesday, reported NDTV.

The victim was identified as Budhi Kumar Tripura.

According to police, Tripura, 36, had entered a cattle shed of a local villager late night on Tuesday. He was spotted by some local people, who raised an alarm and caught him. The mob thrashed him mercilessly, police said.

The police received information about the incident at midnight and rescued him. Later, he was admitted to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The body was sent for the post-mortem examination.