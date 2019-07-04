Telengana: US-based techie on vacation dies after all-terrain vehicle overturns

He suffered a grave injury on head and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Peechara, who was based in Dallas was on holiday with friends. (Photo: Twitter | @VibhaOfficial)

Hyderabad: A US-based software engineer died after his All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) overturned at a resort Telangana's Vikarabad district, IANS reported.

Arvind Kumar Peechara, 45, was riding the vehicle in the Hills and Valley Adventures Resort at Godamaguda near Hyderabad when the misadventure happened on Monday.

The techie, who was riding without a guide, tumbled and the vehicle overturned and fell on him. He suffered a grave injury on head and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Peechara, who was based in Dallas was on holiday with friends.

Vibha, a non-profit organization that supports the education of underprivileged children in India and the US, condoled the death of Peechara.

According to a Facebook post by Vibha, he earlier worked as Action Center Coordinator at Vibha Dallas and was also a former Vibha Project Lead for the Devnar Foundation for Blind.

"Arvind was a tireless advocate for child rights. His passion, sincerity and eagerness to make a difference was instrumental in strengthening Vibha in Dallas and still continues to inspire us. To Arvind volunteering was about the change the volunteer feels within as much as it was about the change he or she enables. We will deeply miss him," it said.