Take ‘krantikari’ Budget to masses, PM tells OBC MPs

Published : Jul 4, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 1:28 am IST

This was the first of a series of meetings due to be held between the Prime Minister and BJP MPs at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday met over 40 BJP MPs from other backward classes at his official residence for an “informal discussion”. At the meeting, in which parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi was also present, the Prime Minister told the party leaders that the coming Union Budget would be a “krantikari” (revolutionary) one, and that the parliamentarians need to take it to the people, particularly in rural areas. Mr Modi, sources said, asked the MPs that they need to always remain connected with the people of their constituencies. He also reiterated that MPs need to attend the session regularly and also participate in debates and discussions, but not without proper homework on the issues.

This was the first of a series of meetings due to be held between the Prime Minister and BJP MPs at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. He is due to meet MPs from the Scheduled Castes on Thursday. There was no specific agenda for the meeting as it was an “informal discussion” between the PM and the parliamentarians. BJP MPs have been divided into seven groups, such as young MPs, women MPs and MPs from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs. Each group will meet Mr Modi separately.

During the 16th Lok Sabha, Mr Modi had met BJP MPs from individual states in every session of Parliament, where he had spoken to them about the government’s agenda. Some senior Cabinet ministers during NDA-I were also deployed to coordinate with the MPs on various government schemes.

