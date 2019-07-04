Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:48 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court slaps Rs 100 crore fine on Meghalaya

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 2:21 am IST

The amount, which has been directed to be deposited with the CPCB is “neither a penalty nor a fine imposed” on Meghalaya, the top court clarified.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that state was under constitutional obligation to provide clean air and water to the people and should act as a facilitator and not as obstructionist in matters pertaining to environment, as it slapped Rs 100 crore fine on Meghalaya to be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for restoration of environment.

“The state government is under constitutional obligation to ensure clean environment to all its citizens. In cases pertaining to environmental matter, the state has to act as facilitator and not as obstructionist”, said Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice K.M. Joseph in their judgment on Wednesday.

Directing Meghalaya government to deposit with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Rs 100 crores that it had collected from miners and transporters as environment charge so that the money could be used for the restoration of environment, the top court thrashed the state government’s stand that NGT had no jurisdiction.

In a number of directions passed today, the court said that all illegally mined coal since May 15, 2016 lying in different districts of the state “shall be handed over to Coal India Ltd. for proper disposal” through auction.

The amount, which has been directed to be deposited with the CPCB is “neither a penalty nor a fine imposed” on Meghalaya, the top court clarified. Having held that Meghalaya government has to act as a facilitator and not as an obstructionist, the court said, “The allegations of environmental degradation by illegal and unregulated coal mining were fully proved from materials on the record, including the report of the experts, report of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, the report of Katakey committee, which all proved environmental degradation of water, air and surface.”

The judgment pronounced today said that the Katakey Committee after discussion with Coal India would formulate mechanism for transporting, weighing of all assessed coal. The NGT had set up a committee headed by Justice B.P. Katakey — former retired judge of Gauhati high court — with representatives from Central Pollution Control Board and Dhanbad based Indian School of Mines, to make recommendation for the restoration of the environment and rehabilitation of the victim for which funds were available.

Tags: supreme court, central pollution control board

Latest From India

Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo: ANI)

Dentist Bill to be amended

Derek O’Brien

Govt, Opposition lock horns in RS over electoral reforms

Hans Raj Hans

BJP MP Hans Raj’s poetic recital wins over Lok Sabha

Sudip Bandopadhyay

Cut money duel heats up LS

MOST POPULAR

1

After family is arrested on charges of murder, cops take care of pet dog

2

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

3

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

4

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

5

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham