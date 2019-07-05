Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 05:59 AM IST

India, All India

PM to MPs: Stay fit, have regular medical checkup

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 12:05 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 5:20 am IST

PM Modi likely to meet first-time legislators next week.

Modi always insists on making oneself available to the people 24X7 and never to lose connect with the masses.
 Modi always insists on making oneself available to the people 24X7 and never to lose connect with the masses.

New Delhi: Reminding BJP MPs that “health is wealth”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked party leaders that they need to take care of their health and those who are 40 years and above must go for regular health checkups. Mr Modi met more than 40 SC/ST MPs of the party and also asked them about social causes and welfare activities they were interested in and how often they engaged in such causes.

Sources disclosed that the PM said that the party had lost some of its leaders due to health issues and one must regularly go for health checkups and exercise regularly as a healthy India can better lead the nation on the development path. Mr Modi, sources disclosed, told the MPs that physical fitnes is important for national service. Mr Modi has been holding “informal discussions” with the party MPs in groups. On Wednesday, Mr Modi had met OBC MPs and had asked them to highlight the Union Budget, which will be presented on Friday. Mr Modi had also told them that party MPs should inform the people of their constituencies, about the various benefits in the Budget for them. The PM is likely to meet women, youth and first-time MPs next week.

During the 16th Lok Sabha, Mr Modi had met party MPs statewide and had also deputed some senior Cabinet ministers to coordinate with them. During his meetings with the party MPs, including the weekly parliamentary party meetings, Mr Modi always insists on making oneself available to the people 24X7 and never to lose connect with the masses. When the BJP-led NDA had first come to power in 2014, Mr Modi, on various occasions, had asked the BJP MPs never to let go of “sampark aur samvaad (connect and dialogue)” with the people.

Tags: narendra modi, bjp mps
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A file photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and other leaders at a grand alliance meeting in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

Bihar: Differences simmering in RJD-led grand alliance

The BJP, which has claimed a membership of 11 crore now, has set a target to increase its members by at least 20 per cent. (Photo: File)

BJP goes green for member drive, to plant 50 lakh saplings

Maj. Gen. Ian Cardozo

Show sensitivity over disability pension tax: 1971 war hero

Social justice and empowerment minister Thawar Chand Gehlot

16 crore Indians consume alcohol: Government

MOST POPULAR

1

Natives show dissatisfaction as security gets stringent for Amarnath Yatra

2

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

3

5G: A health hazard?

4

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

5

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham