PM to MPs: Stay fit, have regular medical checkup

PM Modi likely to meet first-time legislators next week.

New Delhi: Reminding BJP MPs that “health is wealth”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked party leaders that they need to take care of their health and those who are 40 years and above must go for regular health checkups. Mr Modi met more than 40 SC/ST MPs of the party and also asked them about social causes and welfare activities they were interested in and how often they engaged in such causes.

Sources disclosed that the PM said that the party had lost some of its leaders due to health issues and one must regularly go for health checkups and exercise regularly as a healthy India can better lead the nation on the development path. Mr Modi, sources disclosed, told the MPs that physical fitnes is important for national service. Mr Modi has been holding “informal discussions” with the party MPs in groups. On Wednesday, Mr Modi had met OBC MPs and had asked them to highlight the Union Budget, which will be presented on Friday. Mr Modi had also told them that party MPs should inform the people of their constituencies, about the various benefits in the Budget for them. The PM is likely to meet women, youth and first-time MPs next week.

During the 16th Lok Sabha, Mr Modi had met party MPs statewide and had also deputed some senior Cabinet ministers to coordinate with them. During his meetings with the party MPs, including the weekly parliamentary party meetings, Mr Modi always insists on making oneself available to the people 24X7 and never to lose connect with the masses. When the BJP-led NDA had first come to power in 2014, Mr Modi, on various occasions, had asked the BJP MPs never to let go of “sampark aur samvaad (connect and dialogue)” with the people.