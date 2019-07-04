Karnataka: Five arrested for raping college girl, making video

The incident came to light this week when a number of video clips of the incident were widely shared on social media.

As per reports, the four men took the girl to a forested area, drugged her and raped her. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Five students of a private college in Karnataka’s Kannada district were arrested on Wednesday on charges of raping a girl in March this year.

The incident came to light this week when a number of video clips of the incident were widely shared on social media.

According to police, all the accused are 19 years old.

They have been charged with gangrape and under the strict law that protects scheduled castes and tribes.

The victim went to the same college and knew one of the accused.

As per reports, the four men took the girl to a forested area, drugged her and raped her.

They also recorded the incident and threatened the girl that the video would be shared on social media if she complained about the incident to anyone.

The police has registered a case and formed two teams to trace the accused, which led to their arrests. The fifth accused had allegedly circulated the video.

District superintendent of police B M Laxmi Prasad warned the public not to share the video on social media and said anyone who did so, could be prosecuted.

The five students have also been suspended from the college.