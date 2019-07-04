Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:10 AM IST

India, All India

Iran is secretly selling oil to many nations: Envoy

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 12:26 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 1:26 am IST

We are selling oil. It is not a secret. Many countries are taking oil from us both officially and unofficially, says Envoy.

Ali Chegeni, Ambassador of Iran to India with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Ali Chegeni, Ambassador of Iran to India with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: With huge oil importer India in the process of completely stopping the import of oil from Iran under the threat of US sanctions, Iran’s ambassador Ali Chegeni has said his country is “secretly” selling oil to some other nations. He said the secret sale was because the nations that were secretly procuring Iranian oil would come under US pressure if the sale was made public. Striking a defiant note in the wake of the US sanctions, he said: “We can manage our country. These sanctions will affect us, but not kill us.”

Asked about India stopping the import of Iranian oil, he said “India is under pressure”, but added India would be Iran’s friend “forever”. Stating that Iran is ready to be the “protector of energy security for India” (anytime in the future), Mr Chegeni said Tehran hadn’t received any “negative signal” from New Delhi that oil would not be procured by India from Iran in future. He also said it was possible that the  development of Chabahar port could be affected “indirectly” as private Indian firms involved in the project may be worried over any impact on them due to the American actions.

Speaking to reporters late Tuesday evening, the Iranian ambassador told reporters in New Delhi: “We are selling oil. It is not a secret. Many countries are taking oil from us both officially and unofficially. This is not a secret as this is our right... The destinations (are) secret, otherwise they will be under pressure (from the) Americans.”

On the Indo-Iran relationship, the ambassador said: “We consider India a friendly country. India is our friend forever. India will act in its national interests. India will follow its national interests. We know India is under pressure. India’s friend is Iran. (So far as) affordability, accessibility and security of energy (is concerned), Iran is the only country that can have all aspects of energy for India.  Iran is ready to be the protector of security of energy for India. Maybe import (of oil) stopped under pressure but we did not get any negative signal from the Indian government” (that it will not procure Iranian oil in future), the Iranian ambassador said.

Mr Chegeni further said: “We believe India will look into the future. We are hopeful that our relationship will continue. Upto April, our bilateral economy, bilateral trade between the two countries was near to $18 billion. This is the first time despite the sanctions that in our whole history the relationship reached this point. In the previous year it was $13.7 billion, mostly in favour of India. India needs a lot of products from Iran.”

On the Chabahar project, he said it was of interest not just to Iran but also to India, but indicated the project may be affected indirectly due to the US sanctions. “(If) banks don’t dare to come, (Indian) private companies will say the future is not clear for them, so somehow it is a sanction... indirectly. We work with India on Chabahar. ... Nobody can ignore importance of Chabahar.  We wish the ‘golden gate’ won’t be affected but nobody can ignore that it will be affected,” Mr Chegeni added.

Lashing out at the US, he said: “They (America) created terrorism, they created ISIS.”

Tags: iranian oil, indo-iran relationship
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

UPA chairperson and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)

Sonia and Rahul may leave for UK on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)

Take ‘krantikari’ Budget to masses, PM tells OBC MPs

Primary Health Centres (PHCs) are not present in many villages (about 1 for every 20), and where present, are so severely undermanned that the ‘access’ system is completely broken.

Healthcare in India is in abysmal shape, must be shaken out of comatose state

In this video grab, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya is seen assaulting a civic official with a cricket bat in Indore on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Court nod to raze house at centre of Vijayvargiya row

MOST POPULAR

1

After family is arrested on charges of murder, cops take care of pet dog

2

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

3

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

4

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

5

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham