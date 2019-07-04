Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 09:49 AM IST

'Few have the courage': Priyanka Gandhi on Rahul's decision to step down

Priyanka wrote: 'Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision.'

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday tweeted her admiration of Rahul Gandhi and said: "Few have the courage that you do".

This came a day after Rahul Gandhi tweeted his decision to step down as party president by writing a farewell note to party workers and supporters.

Priyanka wrote:  “Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision.”

On Wednesday, the 49-year-old Congress president went public with the letter after party colleagues refused to accept the resignation he offered on May 25 during a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

