Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:31 PM IST

India, All India

Economic Survey: Inflation at low levels in past five years

ANI
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 1:51 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 1:51 pm IST

In April 2019, it stood at 2.9 per cent compared to 4.6 per cent in April 2018.

The survey said a decline in rural inflation is steeper than that of urban inflation since July 2018, resulting in a decline in headline inflation. (Photo: Twitter | @PIB_India)
 The survey said a decline in rural inflation is steeper than that of urban inflation since July 2018, resulting in a decline in headline inflation. (Photo: Twitter | @PIB_India)

New Delhi: The Indian economy has witnessed a gradual transition from a period of high and variable inflation to a more stable and low level of inflation in the past five years, according to the Economic Survey released on Thursday.

"Headline inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) has been declining continuously for the last five years. Headline CPI inflation declined to 3.4 per cent in 2018-19 from 3.6 per cent in 2017-18, 4.5 per cent in 2016-17, 4.9 per cent 2015-16 and 5.9 per cent in 2014-15," it said.

In April 2019, it stood at 2.9 per cent compared to 4.6 per cent in April 2018. Food inflation based on the consumer food price index declined to a low of 0.1 per cent during the financial year 2018-19.

The inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) too remained moderate at 3 per cent in 2017-18 compared to 1.7 per cent in 2016-17, minus 3.7 per cent in 2015-16 and 1.2 per cent in 2014-15. During FY 2018-19, WPI inflation stood at 4.3 per cent, said the survey.

The current phase of low inflation is also marked by a reduction in both urban and rural inflation. The survey said a decline in rural inflation is steeper than that of urban inflation since July 2018, resulting in a decline in headline inflation.

Controlling inflation remains a key area of policy focus for the government, it said. The measures include regular monitoring of inflation, issuing advisories to states against hoarding and black marketing, holding regular review meetings on prices and availability of key commodities, higher minimum support prices for pulses and other crops to incentivise production and setting up of price stabilization fund for procurement of agri-horticultural commodities.

Tags: economic survey 2019, krishnamurthy subramanian, inflation, lows, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

India received 6 per cent less rainfall than the 50-year average in the week ended on July 3, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed. (Photo: File)

Monsoon rain below average for fifth straight week: Report

The court had then said that

SC refuses to take up mob lynching matter on urgent basis

The survey pointed out that economic policy uncertainty peaked in India during late 2011 and early 2012; and has since been declining with intermittent increases in between. (Photo: File)

Economic Survey: Top policymakers must ensure predictable policy actions

Polling in Vellore was scheduled on April 18. (Representational Image)

Postponed for cash haul, polling in Vellore now on August 5

MOST POPULAR

1

Android’s Andy Rubin ran a ‘sex ring’ according to estranged wife

2

Swara Bhasker and her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma end 5-year long relationship

3

Madurai fans root for India's World Cup victory in a unique way

4

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

5

Forget 2019 iPhone 11, Apple’s next smartphone revealed

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMLife

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham