Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 12:58 PM IST

India, All India

‘DJ okay, but no film songs during Kanwar yatra’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 12:04 pm IST

However, he said the kanwariyas could play only bhajans during the yatra and not film song.

Adityanath instructed the district administration officers to shower flower petals from helicopters on devotees and also monitor crowded areas. (Photo: File)
 Adityanath instructed the district administration officers to shower flower petals from helicopters on devotees and also monitor crowded areas. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said there will be no ban on DJs during the Kanwar Yatra starting from July 17 across the state, reported Hindustan Times.

However, he said the kanwariyas could play only bhajans during the yatra and not film song.

Adityanath instructed the district administration officers to shower flower petals from helicopters on devotees and also monitor crowded areas. He also asked officials to ensure proper security and safety of the devotees.

The officials have also been asked to counsel the policemen to behave decently with devotees, ensure safety and security of women during yatra. “All the arrangements should be made on the lines of Kumbh,” Yogi said.

Another focus area of the state government is cleanliness and CM Yogi has instructed officials to ban the use of plastic bags.

The officials have also been instructed to ensure that there are no liquor shops and illegal slaughter houses along the kanwar yatra route or the places of their stay.

Tags: up government, yogi adityanath, kanwar yatra
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

50-year-old, Simone Burns was sentenced to six months in jail in April for spitting and making racist taunts at Indian cabin crew who refused to serve more alcohol. (Photo: Screengrab)

Woman who yelled racist, abusive coments at Air India crew found dead

'I wanted to solve the water crisis issue in my village so I first dug a pool to collect rainwater. Gradually, more people joined me and we all started digging more polls in the area and nearby villages. The water level increased the time. The collected rainwater helps us in irrigation. People are praising us and joining us in our move,' Sharma said. (Photo: ANI)

Once listed as drought-hit, these UP villages find way to tackle water crisis

PM Modi will have a session with another group of MPs, who belong to the Scheduled Castes, on Thursday. (Photo: FIle)

'Work for people, attend Parliament regularly': PM's advice to BJP lawmakers

Last year, Indrani, who is the former head of INX Media, after giving a confessional statement in the court in connection with the INX Media case, filed a plea seeking to become an approver in the case. (Photo: File)

INX media case: Court defers Indrani Mukerjea's plea to turn approver till 12 noon

MOST POPULAR

1

Once listed as drought-hit, these UP villages find way to tackle water crisis

2

Amazon’s scary admission should worry every customer

3

Baby Archie to be christened on Saturday at Windsor Castle

4

Does Stranger Things tie-in have anything to do with Windows 1.0 return?

5

Busted! Chennai wife finds husband after 3 years on TikTok app

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham