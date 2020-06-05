Friday, Jun 05, 2020 | Last Update : 01:08 AM IST

72nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

224,772

8,048

Recovered

107,776

3,712

Deaths

6,312

223

Maharashtra77793336812710 Tamil Nadu2725614901223 Delhi236459542615 Gujarat18609126671155 Rajasthan98577104213 Uttar Pradesh92375439245 Madhya Pradesh85882772371 West Bengal68762768355 Bihar4420212028 Karnataka4320161057 Andhra Pradesh4112252971 Haryana3281112324 Telangana31471587105 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala158969015 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
India, All India

With spike in COVID-19 cases, India may soon overtake Italy

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Jun 4, 2020, 10:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2020, 10:51 pm IST

For the first time, over 9,000 COVID-19 cases and over 250 deaths were reported in India in a single day

A municipal worker disinfects a metro station during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Ahmedabad. PTI photo
  A municipal worker disinfects a metro station during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

Despite stringent containment norms and contact tracing, the cases continue to increase in big numbers in India. For the first time, over 9,000 COVID-19 cases and over 250 deaths were reported in India in a single day on Thursday and Delhi fast becoming the city with highest cases, overtaking Mumbai.

As per union health ministry, there were 9304 new cases and 260 deaths reported in last 23 hours taking country’s tally to 2,16,919 cases and 6,075 deaths. However, other agencies like tracking India’s COVID-19 figures put total to 2,17,967 and deaths to 6,093. At this speed India is set to overtake Italy in a couple of days to become 6th most affected country in terms of infections.

According to union health ministry, during the last 24 hours, a total of 3,804 COVID-19 patients have been cured taking the total number of recovered persons 1,04,107. The recovery rate is 47.99%. At present, there are 1,06,737 active cases and all are under active medical supervision. Officials said ICMR has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus in infected persons and in the last 24 hours, 1.39 lakh samples were tested.

High number of cases continue to be reported from Maharashtra where 2560 new cases and 122 fresh deaths were reported taking its total to 74860 cases and 2587 deaths. Maharashtra government has now allowed inter-district movement of people in Mumbai region.  Out of Tamil Nadu’s total 25, 872 cases, 1286 are new. The state saw 11 new deaths taking total fatality numbers to 208.

Delhi once again recorded single-day spike of 1,513 fresh cases and 50 new deaths taking the COVID-19 tally to beyond 23,645 and the death toll to 606. There is a fear now that Delhi may soon become Mumbai – that had highest infections among all Metro cities -- after the National Capital for the first time reported more fresh cases than Mumbai (1,276) in one day. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar was among those who tested positive on Wednesday and at least 35 officials working at the Defence Ministry in South Block had to go on home quarantine ministry.

Delhi has sealed its borders with neighbouring cities following surge in cases. The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to decide in week on a common policy for inter-state movement in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Delhi has also made it mandatory for everyone entering the city by air, road or train has to mandatory go for 7 day home quarantine.

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 9,000 mark in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with 367 fresh infections being reported in last 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 15 to 245. The total number of COVID-19 cases went up to 9,237.

Tags: coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus deaths in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Screengrab of ISI agent chasing the vehicle of Indian diplomat in Pakistan (ANI)

Watch video: ISI harasses Indian diplomat Gaurav Ahluwalia after Pak spies sent packing

Devotees offer prayers outside Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Government issues SOPs for restaurants, religious places, hotels and offices

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (PTI)

Feeding firecrackers and killing not Indian culture: Javadekar on Kerala elephant death

Vehicles ply on Eastern Express highway during rain in the aftermath of cyclone Nisarga, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Cyclone Nisarga improves Mumbai's air quality

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

2

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

3

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

4

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

5

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham