India, All India

Government issues SOPs for restaurants, religious places, hotels and offices

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 4, 2020, 10:33 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2020, 10:33 pm IST

The ministry has said social distancing, face masks and hand hygiene etc has to be followed strictly and visitors entry should be staggered

Devotees offer prayers outside Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo
  Devotees offer prayers outside Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Four days before states open religious places, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels etc, Union Health Ministry issued Standard Operating Procedures in this regard.

While saying the religious places and places of worship for public in containment zones shall remain closed and only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up, the ministry has advised person above 65 years of age, with co-morbidities, pregnant woman and children below the age of 10 years to stay away from such places. The ministry has said social distancing, face masks and hand hygiene etc has to be followed strictly and visitors entry should be staggered.

Also footwear should to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle and if needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual / family by the persons themselves.

Touching of statues/idols / holy books etc. not to be allowed and large gatherings/congregation continue to remain prohibited. The ministry added that in view of potential threat of spread of infection, as far as feasible recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.
Similarly, common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them. No physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc. to be allowed inside the religious place and community kitchens/langars  etc. at religious places should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

For offices, malls etc, the SOP saying number of people in the elevators should be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms and use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged. Gaming arcades, children play areas and cinema halls inside shopping malls shall remain closed.

In restaurants, seating arrangement has to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained and not more than 50% of seating capacity to be permitted. Disposable menus are advised to be used. Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged and buffet service should also follow social distancing norms.

In hotels, hand sanitizers must be kept at the reception for guests to use and hotels must adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet etc. for both check-in and check-out. Luggage should be disinfected before sending to rooms. In offices there should be sufficient distancing between workers and proper cleaning and disinfection of surface has to be done.

