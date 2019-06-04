Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 09:15 AM IST

India, All India

Will try to serve Andhra Pradesh better than my father: Jagan Mohan Reddy

ANI
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 9:10 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 9:10 am IST

Reddy said: 'Now in 2019 elections, the results were declared on May 23 in the holy month of Ramzan.'

He said: 'I am very happy to attend this Iftar. God writes wonderful scripts. I will give you an example of that.' (Photo: File)
 He said: 'I am very happy to attend this Iftar. God writes wonderful scripts. I will give you an example of that.' (Photo: File)

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that he would try to serve the state better than his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

"I will try to serve the state better than my father YS Rajasekhar Reddy," he said, while wishing Muslims of the state 'Eid Mubarak' in advance at an 'Iftar' organised here at the police parade ground.

Chief Minister Reddy, whose father was two-time Chief Minister of the state, said: "I am very happy to attend this Iftar. God writes wonderful scripts. I will give you an example of that."

"During the 2014 elections, 67 MLAs won on the YSRCP ticket. TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu purchased 23 of them in the past five years. Similarly, he bought three of our nine YSRCP MPs," he said.

Referring to the results of recently held Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state, he said: "Now in 2019 elections, the results were declared on May 23 in the holy month of Ramzan. TDP led by Chandrababu Naidu could win only 23 Assembly seats and three seats of Lok Sabha. Can anybody write a script better than God?"

Talking about the local party leader Iqbal, he said: "Only Iqbal could not win. I will send him to the Legislative Council."

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, ys rajasekhar reddy, chandrababu naidu, tdp, ysr congress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Latest From India

The DMK chief alleged that the BJP-led Centre was enacting a drama on the language issue after seeing the huge opposition to the proposal in the draft National Education Policy on Hindi learning in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: File)

Centre's move on language aims at deceiving Tamil Nadu: M K Stalin

The JD(U) on May 30 decided to not be a part of Prime Minister Modi's new ministry, rejecting the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth. (Photo: File)

Opposition in Bihar claims of strain ties between BJP, JD(U)

US secretary of state Michael Pompeo (Photo: AP)

Michael Pompeo likely to visit India, hold talks with Jaishankar

Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra can go abroad, not to UK: Delhi court

MOST POPULAR

1

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

2

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

3

A simple 'NO' can set you free

4

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

5

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham