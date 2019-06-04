Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:29 AM IST

India, All India

Robert Vadra can go abroad, not to UK: Delhi court

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 5:38 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 5:38 am IST

The agency had expressed apprehension that the accused might destroy the evidence collected in the case, if allowed to go to the UK.

Robert Vadra
 Robert Vadra

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday allowed Robert Vadra, accused in a money-laundering case, to travel abroad for six weeks for health reasons, with a warning that he shall not temper with the evidence.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, to travel to the US and the Netherlands and directed him to submit his travel schedule. The court also imposed various conditions on the businessman.

It, however, did not allow Mr Vadra to go to the UK. Mr Vadra’s counsel KTS Tulsi told the court that his client will not go to the UK, as per his earlier prayer, “in view of the objections raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding his UK visit”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the ED, had opppsed Vadra’s plea, in which he had sought permission to travel to the UK and other countries citing health reasons.

The agency had expressed apprehension that the accused might destroy the evidence collected in the case, if allowed to go to the UK. Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property, located at 12, Bryanston Square and worth 1.9 million pounds.

The court directed Vadra to submit the address of his stay abroad, along with his contact numbers, to the court before his departure. It also directed him to furnish a bank guarantee of `25 lakh and inform the court about his arrival in India within 24 hours.

“He shall not tamper with the evidence nor try to influence any witness in any manner and shall not use the permission granted to him contrary to the rules. The applicant shall join the investigation within 72 hours of so informed by the investigating officer (IO),” the court said.

Vadra had told the court that according to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, he had a “small tumour in the large intestine, for the further management of which he can take a second opinion in London if he wishes so”.

The ED had opposed the application, saying the medical condition was merely a pretext to go where the laundered money was parked. The  central agency had also told the court that Vadra was linked to alleged arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari in the present case. Bhandari was in London, it said.

Vadra, facing investigation in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without the prior permission of a court, which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several conditions.

Tags: robert vadra, delhi court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

US secretary of state Michael Pompeo (Photo: AP)

Michael Pompeo likely to visit India, hold talks with Jaishankar

Air India officials said that the first target of the airlines was to get that hole repaired locally and bring the flight to India.

Air India plane grounded after hole detected in its gate

The shelter home which has now come to be known as a horror home was used for the sexual abused of young boys and girls sheltered there. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)

SC gives CBI 3 more months to finish shelter home probe

In March this year, then external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj represented India as the guest of honour at the OIC foreign ministers’ meeting in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: ANI)

India hits back at OIC over J&K reference

MOST POPULAR

1

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

2

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

3

A simple 'NO' can set you free

4

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

5

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham