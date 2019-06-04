Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 08:55 PM IST

Police identify 10 terrorists in J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 1 from both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes in the state.

Earlier on May 22, Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him regarding the security arrangements in place for Amarnath Yatra this year. (Photo: ANI)
Srinagar: In view of security preparedness in the state ahead of Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir police and security agencies have identified names of top 10 terrorists active in the valley.

The names of the terrorists released by the police are Wasim Ahmed, Riyaz Naiku, Aizaz Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Mehrazuddin, Zahid Sheikh, Javed Mattu, Wasim Osama of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hafeez Omar of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Earlier on May 22, Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him regarding the security arrangements in place for Amarnath Yatra this year.

