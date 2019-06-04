Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:28 AM IST

India, All India

Michael Pompeo likely to visit India, hold talks with Jaishankar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 5:58 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 5:58 am IST

While speculation is rife that the visit is likely to take place, the MEA said it would make an announcement on a visit only when it is “finalised”.

US secretary of state Michael Pompeo (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: US secretary of state Michael R. Pompeo may visit India later this month and is expected to hold talks with new external affairs minister S. Jaishankar.

The US last week announced that it will terminate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing nation from June 5, ending the country’s US$ 5.6 billion trade concessions under the key Generalised System of Preference (GSP). India has also stopped importing Iranian oil due to the threat of sanctions by the US.  

While speculation is rife that the visit is likely to take place, the MEA said it would make an announcement on a visit only when it is “finalised”.   

In response to media queries, the MEA said, “High-level visits, including at the level of foreign minister, are an important component of the India-US strategic partnership. As you are aware, there is a standard protocol for the announcement of any high-level visit. We will keep you informed when such a visit gets finalised.”

In a blow to India that will be the Modi government’s first major foreign policy challenge, US President Donald Trump had said he took the decision on the GSP after determining that India had not assured the US that it would provide “equitable and reasonable access” to its markets.

The GSP essentially comprises “unilateral, non-reciprocal and non-discriminatory benefits extended by some developed countries to developing countries”.

India had swiftly termed the US move “unfortunate”, with the commerce ministry saying that New Delhi had “offered resolution on significant US requests” but that “it is unfortunate that this did not find acceptance by the US”. In a clear message, India had said it would “uphold its national interest” with “significant development imperatives” and that this would “remain the guiding factor in the government’s approach”.

It may be recalled that last month, Mr Trump had called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his party’s electoral victory, with the two leaders agreeing to meet at the forthcoming G-20 Summit at Osaka in Japan and also resolving to further strengthen the close strategic ties between the two nations.

