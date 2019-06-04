Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

India, All India

Medical reports of Mehul Choksi 'misleading': ED tells Bombay HC

ANI
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 12:32 pm IST

ED said that no further time should be granted to the appellant to submit any other document at this stage.

The agency also sought dismissal of a plea moved by Choksi against the Special FEOA (Fugitive Economic Offenders Act) special court declaring him a fugitive offender. (Photo: File)
 The agency also sought dismissal of a plea moved by Choksi against the Special FEOA (Fugitive Economic Offenders Act) special court declaring him a fugitive offender. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate has termed as "misleading" the medical reports submitted by fugitive Mehul Choksi, an accused in 13,000 crore PNB scam case, as an excuse for not appearing before the Bombay High Court.

The law enforcement agency, in its affidavit submitted before a division bench headed by Justice I A Mahanty, said that the submission made by Choksi to the court on his medical conditions appear to be "facades being erected merely to mislead the court in an obvious attempt to delay the lawful proceedings."

"The documentation submitted by the appellant are merely copies. In the absence of the original, both the genesis and veracity of the contents of the documents cannot rely upon by the court," read the ED affidavit.

Seeking dismissal of medical records submitted by Choksi, the ED stated that the intention of Choksi appeared to be suspicious as he "purposefully failed to submit the medical records February 17, 2018, onwards."

The agency further submitted that Choksi underwent coronary angiography and coronary angioplasty in February, 2018 but was allowed to return to work within 3-5 days. "It is not clear as to what prevents him from undertaking travel after about 8-9 months from the date of undergoing the procedure."

It further contended that the medical certificates dated October 26, 2018, and January 18, 2019, appears to from general practitioner instead of a cardiac expert. "The medical certificates appear to have been specifically obtained to hoodwink the due process of law in India," the affidavit further stated.

ED said that no further time should be granted to the appellant to submit any other document at this stage. "The intention of the appellant is clearly dilatory in the matter," the affidavit read.

The agency also sought dismissal of a plea moved by Choksi against the Special FEOA (Fugitive Economic Offenders Act) special court declaring him a fugitive offender.

In July last year, the ED had filed an application in the Special FEOA (Fugitive Economic Offenders Act) special court to declare Choksi an economic offender. Soon thereafter, in October, Choksi filed applications seeking for the ED's plea to be dismissed.

The application was, however, dismissed by the special court following which he moved Bombay High Court challenging the order and sought for it to be set aside.

In the affidavit, the ED accused Choksi of "siphoning and laundering the proceeds of crime" generated in the PNB fraud case.

"Summons was issued to him but he has not joined the investigation. He is clearly a fugitive and absconder," ED submitted.

The matter will be taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

Mehul Choksi and nephew Nirav Modi are key accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. They fled the country a year ago. The scam is estimated at USD two billion.

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018.

Tags: mehul choksi, pnb fraud case, ed, bombay high court, nirav modi
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

Vishwanath was also locked in a public spat in recent weeks with senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his functioning as the ruling coalition coordination committee chief and for not preparing the common agenda for the two partners. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Take responsibility for party's defeat,' says K'taka JD(S) chief, resigns from post

Representative image (Photo: AFP)

Porn clip played in a government meeting in Rajasthan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in the power tussle matter in the Union Territory. (Photo: File)

SC issues notice to Puducherry CM in power tussle matter

It further said that no invitation to people like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar on the occasion could be a possible reason behind Pakistan's anger. (Photo: File)

People like Azhar not invited for Iftar could be reason for Pak’s anger: Shiv Sena

MOST POPULAR

1

Porn clip played in a government meeting in Rajasthan

2

Germany: Serial killer nurse picked victims randomly, out of ‘boredom’

3

Giant blimp of Trump as angry, nappy-clad baby to fly in London today

4

Kim Jong Un’s sister back in public eye at North Korea’s mass games

5

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham