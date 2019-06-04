Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:15 PM IST

India, All India

Investment in energy sector discussed in meeting chaired by Shah

ANI
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 7:04 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 7:04 pm IST

The meeting was also attended by the chairmen of ONGC, BPCL, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Petroleum Secretary.

The meeting was attended by among others External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: File)
 The meeting was attended by among others External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The issue of investment in the petroleum and gas sector cropped up prominently along with other matters during a high profile meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by among others External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to sources privy to what transpired in the meeting, the condition of investment in the petroleum and gas sector was discussed.

The meeting was also attended by the chairmen of ONGC, BPCL, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Petroleum Secretary.

Shortly after taking the charge, Home Minister Shah had on Saturday held a meeting with top officials of the ministry and had discussed a slew of issues related to internal security along with terrorism and Naxalism.

It is worth noting that Kashmir is the focus area for Shah in view of the promises made in the BJP manifesto like abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution.

The Centre's muscular anti-terror policy pursued in Kashmir is likely to be continued under the new government.

Tags: amit shah, petroleum
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

With a government in place now, a full year budget will be presented by the new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as the domestic economy suffered its worst slowdown in five years. (Photo: File)

Finance Ministry in 'Quarantine' from Monday as preparation for budget begins

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo: File)

Smriti Irani's PF certificate to be auctioned; proceeds to help women artisans

Choubey has been reassigned the health portfolio in the Modi government's second term. (Photo: Twitter)

Ashwini Choubey takes charge of Health Ministry; catches metro to reach office

In its complaint, the railways said bill registration, internal check, passing and confirmation are the main stages in passing the claims and each function needs to be performed by different officials. (Photo: Representational)

T'gana railway officials charged for making fraud transactions worth over Rs 2 Crore

MOST POPULAR

1

Smriti Irani's PF certificate to be auctioned; proceeds to help women artisans

2

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Smartphone tech we are dying for is real and it’s not from Apple or Samsung

4

Is Bollywood no longer afraid of ICC Cricket World Cup?

5

First leaked images of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are probably fake, but they look great

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham