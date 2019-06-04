Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:27 AM IST

India, All India

Govt U-turn on education policy, mandatory Hindi dropped

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 1:36 am IST

The new draft gives the option to students to choose any third language in addition to regional language and English.

M.K. Stalin, DMK president
 M.K. Stalin, DMK president

New Delhi: Facing severe criticism from the DMK and other parties in Tamil Nadu, the Central government on Monday revised its draft education policy, dropping the contentious provision of imposing mandatory teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.

The parties in Tamil Nadu had strongly opposed the three-language formula proposed in the draft National Education Policy (NEP) and alleged that it was tantamount to thrusting Hindi language on non-Hindi speaking states.

On Monday several parties, including the Congress and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, joined Tamil leaders to oppose the proposed provisions of the NEP.

However, after the three-language proposal sparked an outrage the Union human resource development (HRD) ministry swung into action and released a revised draft of the NEP.

“Students who wish to change one or more of the three languages they are studying may do so in Grade 6 or Grade 7, so long as they are able to still demonstrate proficiency in three languages (one language at the literature level) in their modular Board examinations some time during secondary school,” the revised draft of the NEP said.

In the earlier draft, the panel had suggested mandatory teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.

According to the revised draft, the modular board examinations for language proficiency would test only basic proficiency in each language. “Such a change in language choice in Grade 6 would certainly be feasible if the student so desires and would in such cases be supported by teachers and the schooling system,” it added.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who had the formed the panel to draft the NEP when he was the HRD minister in the previous term, asserted that no language should be imposed on anyone.

He clarified that the committee had only prepared a draft report and no decision had been taken on implementing it.

Mr Javedkar said it was just a proposal from the HRD ministry and due consent will be taken and deliberations will be carried out to decide on the matter.

Over the past few days Tamil Nadu has led protests over the alleged “Hindi imposition” attempt by the Centre. The recommendations relating to teaching of Hindi drew sharp reactions from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Earlier on Monday, the DMK passed a resolution against the Centre’s draft policy and said that the NDA government should not test its patience. Even the PMK, an ally of the BJP, alleged that the recommendation in the draft policy amounted to imposition of Hindi and demanded the scrapping of the proposal.

 Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman welcomed the Centre’s decision. “Draft (NEP) policy corrected. Beautiful solution,” he tweeted.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, objections were also voiced in non-Hindi speaking states.

Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said one language should not be imposed on others in the name of three-language formula.

Former chief minister, Siddaramaiah posted a series of tweets slamming the Centre with the hashtag #StopHindiImposition.

“New National Education Policy draft imposes Hindi in non-Hindi states and this goes against our sentiments. If recognition of regional identity is inconsistent, according to a few, then imposition of Hindi is nothing but a brutal assault on our states,” he wrote.

Joining the anti-Hindi bandwagon, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackery warned the Centre against taking any steps to impose Hindi on others.

“Hindi is not our mother tongue, do not enforce it on us and incite us,” said a tweet from MNS.

Tags: national education policy, hindi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is called on by Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi visit to Maldives, Sri Lanka on June 8-9

She has registered a complaint against the MLA. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Gujarat BJP MLA slaps NCP woman leader, apologises

The IAF plane was flying to a landing strip in Mechuka Valley near the international border with China.

IAF AN-32 plane with 13 on board goes missing

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Mayawati hints alliance over, BSP set to go solo in UP

MOST POPULAR

1

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

2

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

3

A simple 'NO' can set you free

4

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

5

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham