Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi likely to get relief from scorching heat in next 48 hrs: IMD

ANI
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 1:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 1:08 pm IST

Minimum and maximum temperatures of Delhi are likely to hover at 30 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius.

Heat wave conditions in many parts with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. East Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over Haryana, Marathwada Chhattisgarh, and Telangana are also likely to bear the brunt of the summer heat. (Representational Image)
 Heat wave conditions in many parts with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. East Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over Haryana, Marathwada Chhattisgarh, and Telangana are also likely to bear the brunt of the summer heat. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Delhi and its adjoining areas are likely to get slight relief from the intense heat in the next 48 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum and maximum temperatures of the national capital are likely to hover at 30 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius on June 5.

Besides, the weather forecasting agency also predicted that moderate to heavy rain, thundershowers along with lightning and gusty winds upto 40-50 km per hour with possibility of hail at one or two places very likely to continue in the districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Mandi and Kullu in the next few hours.

Heat wave conditions in many parts with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. East Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over Haryana, Marathwada Chhattisgarh, and Telangana are also likely to bear the brunt of the summer heat.

Tags: heat wave, delhi, india meteorological department
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

This is not the first time when the two have locked horns over the issue. In April over Article 370, Mufti blocked Gambhir on the micro-blogging website. (Photo: PTI)

'Ridiculously naive': Gambhir, Mufti trade barbs over Amit Shah

‘We are very vigorously following the case. We will provide every possible help to the state. Our officers are continuously in touch with the officials in the state,’ Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said. (Photo: ANI)

Centre assures help to Kerala for Nipah, rushes doctors, experts

During the LS polls the Delhi CM had said in an interview that BJP wanted to get him killed by his own PSO in the manner in which Indira Gandhi had been assassinated. (Photo: PTI)

BJP leader Vijender Gupta files defamation case against Kejriwal and Sisodia

Photo: Representative Image

Mortal remains of WW-II soldiers brought home

MOST POPULAR

1

Savour the best of Ramzan delicacies from Mumbai

2

Video: Shah Rukh Khan surprises guests by attending hairstylist's sister's wedding

3

Ahead of Eid, Pakistan launches its first ever moon-sighting website

4

Over 100 women strip naked outside Facebook HQ to protest nudity ban

5

Porn clip played in a government meeting in Rajasthan

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham