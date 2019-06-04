Delhi likely to get relief from scorching heat in next 48 hrs: IMD

Minimum and maximum temperatures of Delhi are likely to hover at 30 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius.

Heat wave conditions in many parts with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. East Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over Haryana, Marathwada Chhattisgarh, and Telangana are also likely to bear the brunt of the summer heat. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Delhi and its adjoining areas are likely to get slight relief from the intense heat in the next 48 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum and maximum temperatures of the national capital are likely to hover at 30 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius on June 5.

Besides, the weather forecasting agency also predicted that moderate to heavy rain, thundershowers along with lightning and gusty winds upto 40-50 km per hour with possibility of hail at one or two places very likely to continue in the districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Mandi and Kullu in the next few hours.

