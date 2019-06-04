Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 11:02 AM IST

India, All India

Centre's move on language aims at deceiving Tamil Nadu: M K Stalin

PTI
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 9:15 am IST

Stalin said in absence of explanation, Tamil Nadu will witness a massive agitation on the lines of the 1965 stir to oppose Hindi.

The DMK chief alleged that the BJP-led Centre was enacting a drama on the language issue after seeing the huge opposition to the proposal in the draft National Education Policy on Hindi learning in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: File)
 The DMK chief alleged that the BJP-led Centre was enacting a drama on the language issue after seeing the huge opposition to the proposal in the draft National Education Policy on Hindi learning in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: File)

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin alleged on Monday that the Centre's move on dropping the clause on compulsory Hindi learning in the draft National Education Policy was aimed at deceiving Tamil Nadu and demanded an explanation over it.

He sought a categorical assurance that Hindi will not be thrust on the southern state. Presiding over a function to celebrate the 96th birth anniversary of his father and DMK patriarch, late M Karunanidhi here, Stalin said in the absence of such an explanation, Tamil Nadu will witness a massive agitation on the lines of the 1965 stir to oppose Hindi.

Recalling the demonstration led by Karunanidhi during the pre-Independence era and the 1965 protests against Hindi in Tamil Nadu, he said a situation was now emerging for reprising such massive agitations.

"The announcement (by the Centre on dropping the contentious clause mandating Hindi learning) has been made with an intent to deceive and if there is no explanation (assuring that Hindi will not be thrust) in two to three days, the leaders of the alliance partners here will get together, decide and following that, Tamil Nadu will witness a massive agitation, be prepared," Stalin told party workers.

The DMK chief alleged that the BJP-led Centre was enacting a drama on the language issue after seeing the huge opposition to the proposal in the draft National Education Policy on Hindi learning in Tamil Nadu.

Tags: dmk, mk stalin, m karunanidhi, bjp, three-language policy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

Latest From India

The crew included six officers --- a Wing Commander, a Squadron Leader and four Flight Lieutenants ---- and two personnel below officer rank. The others were three personnel below officer rank and two non-combatants. (Photo: AFP)

Search ops resumes today after IAF plane with 13 on board goes missing

A 30-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by five men in Rajasthan's Pali district and the video of the crime uploaded on social media, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)

5 men rape 30-year-old woman in Rajasthan, uploads video on social media

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kerala govt confirms 23-year-old man infected with Nipah virus

BSP leader Sukhdev Rajbhar. (Photo: File)

BSP chief respects Akhilesh, no decision yet on breaking alliance: Sukhdev Rajbhar

MOST POPULAR

1

Kim Jong Un’s sister back in public eye at North Korea’s mass games

2

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

3

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

4

A simple 'NO' can set you free

5

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham