Air India plane grounded after hole detected in its gate

About 50 passengers were adjusted in AI 174 while another 50 were booked in other airlines.

Air India officials said that the first target of the airlines was to get that hole repaired locally and bring the flight to India.

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound Air India from San Francisco had to be grounded on Monday after a hole was detected in one of its gate during a pre-flight inspection.

According to Air India, its flight AI 183 was to take off with 210 passengers on board from San Francisco to Delhi when the technical team detected a hole on the second gate of the aircraft. However, despite the hole, the air pressure in the aircraft was maintained.

Air India officials said that the first target of the airlines was to get that hole repaired locally and bring the flight to India. However, since that could not be made possible immediately the passengers were adjusted in other flights.

About 50 passengers were adjusted in AI 174 while another 50 were booked in other airlines. According to Air India, about 25 passengers have cancelled their journey on their own while remaining are undecided.

“B777 aircraft, VT-ALH arrived in SFO on AI 183. During walk around inspection on arrival, a small cut / crack on bottom right corner of left side entry door number 2 was detected. Air India is trying to get help from the local Aircraft Maintenance Repair Agencies for the repair, failing which men and material would be sent from India,” AI spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said.

The flight that took off from Delhi and landed at San Francisco had 225 passengers on board. The airlines is carrying out investigations on how this damage occurred.