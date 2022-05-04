Wednesday, May 04, 2022 | Last Update : 03:06 PM IST

  India   All India  04 May 2022  Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: VK Paul
India, All India

Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: VK Paul

PTI
Published : May 4, 2022, 12:19 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2022, 12:19 pm IST

Paul pointed out that excess death registration increase has been noted in previous years despite a declining death rate and no outbreaks

Niti Aayog member VK Paul (PTI file image)
 Niti Aayog member VK Paul (PTI file image)

New Delhi: The increase in death registration in 2020 compared to 2019 is not entirely due to Covid fatalities, Niti Aayog member VK Paul has said, asserting that "exorbitant" multiples of coronavirus deaths being published by some agencies with respect to India must stop.

As an example, Paul, who is also the COVID-19 Task Force chief, referred to a recent publication in the Lancet that claimed that India's estimated cumulative Covid deaths between January 2020 and December 2021 were over eight times higher than reported.

 

The documented deaths due to the Covid in India over that period was around 4,89,000, the Lancet had claimed in its paper titled 'Estimating excess mortality due to the COVID-19 pandemic: a systematic analysis of COVID-19-related mortality, 2020-21'.

It had also claimed that India's estimated cumulative excess deaths due to Covid during the period were the highest in the world at 4.07 million.

The government on Tuesday published the Civil Registration System (CRS) report 2020 based on birth and death reports.

In the case of registered deaths, the number has gone up from 76.4 lakh in 2019 to 81.2 lakhs in 2020, an increase of 6.2 per cent, the RGI's report 'Vital Statistics of India based on the Civil Registration System' for 2020 said.

 

"Now that actual count of excess deaths from all the causes is available, there is no rationale for using modelling-driven estimates based on pure conjectures and assumptions," Paul said, debunking the allegations that India is massively under-reporting deaths during the pandemic.

According to CRS, death registration has increased by 4.75 lakh in 2020 compared to 2019.

Paul pointed out that compared to the calendar year 2018, in 2019 there was 6.9 lakh excess mortality.

The findings of the CRS study assume significance with India recently questioning the World Health Organisation's methodology to estimate Covid mortalities in the country, saying using such mathematical modelling cannot be applied to estimate the death figures for such a vast nation of geographical size and population.

 

Covid deaths were 1.49 lakh in 2020, according to official data based on a robust surveillance system set up for Covid, he said.

"The number of deaths is also being corrected and reconciled by states," Paul said, adding that this is a transparent and accountable system.

According to him, more death registration is also happening because people are conscious, that they need death certificates for property and other purposes.

"And generally also due to ease of operation and digitisation, people are coming forward. Population size also increases every year, contributing to more deaths," Paul said.

He also pointed out that excess death registration increase has been noted in previous years despite a declining death rate and no outbreaks.

 

"So, we must remember that extra deaths are not due to COVID-19 deaths, but there are other reasons and causes as well," he asserted.

The Niti Aayog member also noted that there is an increase in population and this must have contributed to deaths.

He said the CRS report is based on data from the ground level and data from across districts etc are captured meticulously. This information is based on birth and death registration, which is a pillar of public policy.

Tags: covid fatalities, niti aayog, v k paul
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

In the 36-second video tweeted on Wednesday by the MNS chief, Bal Thackeray was seen draped in a saffron shawl with the Shiv Sena symbol in the background. (Twitter)

Raj Thackeray shares Bal Thackeray's old video, ups ante against mosque loudspeakers

Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken

KC Venugopal, Maken in Udaipur to oversee preparations for Congress Chintan Shivir

Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana (ANI file image)

Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple granted bail by Mumbai court

Police baton charge protesters after clashes broke out in Jalori Gate area, in Jodhpur, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Curfew remains in force in Jodhpur, 97 arrested after communal clashes

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham