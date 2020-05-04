Monday, May 04, 2020 | Last Update : 05:11 PM IST

41st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

42,670

49

Recovered

11,775

217

Deaths

1,395

5

Maharashtra129742115548 Gujarat54281042290 Delhi4549136264 Tamil Nadu3023137930 Rajasthan3009135675 Madhya Pradesh2837798156 Uttar Pradesh264575443 Andhra Pradesh158348833 Punjab110211721 Telangana108254529 West Bengal96315150 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

India's new rules for the coronavirus lockdown

REUTERS
Published : May 4, 2020, 9:56 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2020, 9:56 am IST

Travel by air, rail and metro and inter-state movement of people by road remains banned all over the country

Hundreds of migrant labourers working in the Hyderabad city started marching to Srikakulam district in AP from Secunderabad immediately after extension of national lockdown. They were stopped at the check post between Habsiguda and Uppal and sent to shelter homes. (Deccan Chronicle Photo)
  Hundreds of migrant labourers working in the Hyderabad city started marching to Srikakulam district in AP from Secunderabad immediately after extension of national lockdown. They were stopped at the check post between Habsiguda and Uppal and sent to shelter homes. (Deccan Chronicle Photo)

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has extended a nationwide coronavirus lockdown until May 17 but has allowed some relaxations, which will take effect on Monday. The following lists what remains banned and what is permitted:

NATIONWIDE:

Travel by air, rail and metro and inter-state movement of people by road remains banned all over the country. Schools, hotels, restaurants, bars, shopping malls, cinemas and places of worship are also shut nationally.

There will be no restriction on movement of goods between states or on the manufacturing and distribution of essential items.

Beyond the national rules there are some distinctions on what is permitted, depending on the incidence of COVID-19 in different regions, which have been colour-coded accordingly.

RED ZONES:

The metropolises of Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru have been designated as red zones - where most curbs remain in place. The classification is made based on number of active coronavirus cases, the doubling rate of cases, and the level of testing and surveillance in the area.

In urban red zones that are not marked as containment zones - which are areas sealed off due to coronavirus cases - private offices can open at 33% capacity. Construction activity can also resume, as long as workers reside on site. Manufacturing of essential goods and IT hardware is permitted. E-commerce activities are only allowed for essential goods, while standalone shops are able to open.

In rural red zones, all agricultural, construction and industrial activity is permitted.

ORANGE ZONES:

In orange zones, all the activities allowed in red zones are permitted. In addition, taxis are allowed, provided they are carrying only two passengers, as is travel between districts for permitted activities.

GREEN ZONES:

Areas designated as green zones, or places that have not seen any incidence of COVID-19 in 21 days, are allowed to resume all activities except those prohibited nationally.

Buses are allowed to operate at 50% capacity

Tags: coronavirus lockdown, extended lockdown, lockdown relaxations, red zone, orange zone, green zone
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

