Monday, May 04, 2020 | Last Update : 05:11 PM IST

41st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

42,670

49

Recovered

11,775

217

Deaths

1,395

5

Maharashtra129742115548 Gujarat54281042290 Delhi4549136264 Tamil Nadu3023137930 Rajasthan3009135675 Madhya Pradesh2837798156 Uttar Pradesh264575443 Andhra Pradesh158348833 Punjab110211721 Telangana108254529 West Bengal96315150 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

India will retaliate: Army Chief MM Naravane after Handwara attack

PTI
Published : May 4, 2020, 4:33 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2020, 4:33 pm IST

India will give "proportionate response" to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and support to terrorism by Pakistan

Army Chief, Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane (file)
 Army Chief, Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane (file)

New Delhi: Pakistan is still following its "myopic" and "limited" agenda of pushing terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, and India will respond appropriately with precision unless the neighbouring country gives up its policy of state sponsored terrorism, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said here.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, the chief of the 1.3 million-strong Army said India will give "proportionate response" to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and support to terrorism by Pakistan.

On the Handwara encounter, Gen. Naravane said India is proud of the five security personnel who laid down their lives saving civilians from terrorists at a village in the North Kashmir locality and particularly complimented Col Ashutosh Sharma who led the operation.

"I would like to emphasise that Indian Army will give proportionate response to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and its (Pakistan's) support to terrorism. The onus remains with Pakistan to bring peace in the region," the Chief of Army Staff said.

"Unless Pakistan gives up its policy of state sponsored terrorism, we will continue to respond appropriately and with precision," he added.

Gen Naravane said the recent infiltration attempts by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir showed that Pakistan is not interested in battling the coronavirus pandemic and is still following its "own myopic and limited agenda of pushing terrorists inside India."

"The low priority given to the Pakistani citizens by its own government and the army is apparent by the exponential rise in cases and massive shortages of medical equipment and supplies in Pakistan," he said.

The Army Chief said even during the SAARC video conference, Pakistan's narrow-mindedness was on full display when it used the platform to complain about "non-existent" violations of human rights in Kashmir instead of finding ways to keep its citizens safe from the pandemic.

"The increased intensity of ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army, where its targets innocent civilians on the LoC, just shows that the country is a global risk and is not interested in providing relief to its own citizens," he said.

"In fact, Pakistan's removal of names of hardcore terrorists from the terror watch list just proves that it still believes in exporting terrorism as an instrument of state policy," he added.

On implementation of recommendations of terror anti-terror watchdog FATF, Gen Naravane said Pakistan has sought to "blindside" the international community by making superficial changes and amendments to its "non-existent" checks on terror financing and money laundering.

"It still continues to employ proxies to inflict terror and violence not only inside India but also in Afghanistan where it supports the Taliban militarily and financially," he said.

"The sudden spurts in violence against Afghan security forces are indicative of the illegal and illicit drug and money laundering networks that fuel the conflict," Gen Naravane added.

Tags: mm naravane, pakistan ceasefire violations, indian army, indian army chief, handwara encounter

Latest From India

Health workers wearing protective gear during a door-to-door thermal screening at a slum area to detect COVID-19 positive cases, amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Kolkata. PTI photo

West Bengal has highest covid19 mortality rate

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday made it clear that no fare will be charged from students returning to the state. (PTI Photo)

Bihar govt will bear train fares of students, migrant workers: Nitish

A policeman checks the temperature of a passenger at a bus stand after authorities eased restrictions, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chikmagalur. PTI photo

Congress will bear the cost of rail travel of migrant workers: Sonia Gandhi

Gilgit-Baltistan region. (Photo: AFP/File)

India lodges protest with Islamabad over Pak court's order on Gilgit-Baltistan

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

2

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

3

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

4

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

5

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham