India, All India

Coronavirus in India: Maharashtra has highest fatalities followed by Gujarat

PTI
Published : May 4, 2020, 10:30 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2020, 10:30 am IST

Coronavirus deaths in India touch 1,373, number of cases climb to 42,533

A group of migrants board a special bus to travel to their native place in Rajasthan during a lockdown in Mumbai. PTI photo
 A group of migrants board a special bus to travel to their native place in Rajasthan during a lockdown in Mumbai. PTI photo

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,373 and the number of cases climbed to 42,533 in the country on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 29,453, while 11,706 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

A total of 67 deaths were reported since Sunday evening, of which 28 fatalities were reported from Gujarat, 27 from Maharashtra, six from Rajasthan, two from West Bengal and one each from Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telengana.

Out of the total 1,373 fatalities, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of deaths at 548, followed by Gujarat at 290.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 156 deaths, Rajasthan 71, Delhi 64, Uttar Pradesh 43, West Bengal 35 and Andhra Pradesh 33.

The death toll reached 30 in Tamil Nadu and 29 in Telangana, while Karnataka has reported 25 fatalities due to COVID-19.

Punjab has registered 21 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight and Haryana five. Kerala and Bihar have reported four deaths each. 

Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities.

Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of coronavirus confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 12,974, followed by Gujarat at 5,428, Delhi at 4,549, Tamil Nadu at 3,023 Rajasthan at 2,886, Madhya Pradesh at 2,846 and Uttar Pradesh 2,645.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,583 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,082 in Telangana.

It has risen to 1,102 in Punjab, 963 in West Bengal, 701 in Jammu and Kashmir, 614 in Karnataka, 503 in Bihar and 500 in Kerala.

Haryana has reported 442 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 162 cases. A total of 115 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 94 in Chandigarh.

Uttarakhand has reported 60 cases, Chhattisgarh has 57 cases, Assam 43 and Ladakh 41. Himachal Pradesh has registered 40 cases so far.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Tripura has registered 16 cases, Meghalaya has reported 12, Puducherry eight, while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases.

Manipur has two cases. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website.

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

