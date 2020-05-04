Monday, May 04, 2020 | Last Update : 05:10 PM IST

41st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

42,670

49

Recovered

11,775

217

Deaths

1,395

5

Maharashtra129742115548 Gujarat54281042290 Delhi4549136264 Tamil Nadu3023137930 Rajasthan3009135675 Madhya Pradesh2837798156 Uttar Pradesh264575443 Andhra Pradesh158348833 Punjab110211721 Telangana108254529 West Bengal96315150 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

100 covid patients recover in Dharavi; Opposition demands free travel for migrants

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : May 4, 2020, 11:04 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2020, 11:04 am IST

Dharavi, the Covid-19 hotspot in the city also saw a whopping 94 new cases, the highest single-day toll so far

People queue up at a doctor's clinic to get a medical certificate in Dharavi, Mumbai. PTI photo
  People queue up at a doctor's clinic to get a medical certificate in Dharavi, Mumbai. PTI photo

Mumbai: With 678 persons testing positive on Saturday, the number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra reached 12,974, while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 548 with 27 new deaths. However, 115 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 2,115, a statement from the state health department said.

Out of the total deaths, 21 were recorded in Mumbai, four in Pune city and one each was recorded in Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai. According to reports, 16 were men and 11 women. Thirteen out of 27 patients had high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

Dharavi, the Covid-19 hotspot in the city also saw a whopping 94 new cases, the highest single-day toll so far; while two people lost their lives. In some relief, 100 more patients also recovered.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut wrote a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah and railway minister Piyush Goyal demanding to stop collecting travel fare from the migrant labourers. Besides, Mr Raut has also asked Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to take responsibility for the travel expenses of migrant labourers. The migrants, stuck in Maharashtra, are being sent to their respective states through railways but have been charged for the railway tickets.

Maharashtra NCP general secretary Parasnath Tiwari too demanded ‘free of cost’ travel for migrant labourers. He wrote a letter to the railway minister and chief minister in this regard. Meanwhile, the railway officials said that they are charging the state government for the superfast trains as the trains are running at a speed of 100 km/hour with few halts.

Speaking with this paper, Mr Raut said, “The Central government should have burnt the expenditure of the migrant labourers’ tickets. The labourers are facing hardship since past 40 days owing to the lockdown. They don’t have enough money as they are daily wage workers. The government should have allowed them to travel for free. I have requested the Centre to make arrangements from the PM CARES fund.”    

A senior railway official said that the service has been provided only on the state government’s request. They are selling tickets to the state as per the policy of the railway board. “We are giving the tickets in bulk to the respective district collector, who pays to the railway for the same. We are not charging them extra. However, we are providing food and water for free with the help of IRCTC to every migrant labourer,” the railway official said. The state of Jharkhand has been paying the fare of tickets for special trains.

A 23-year-old traveller Mithilesh Gaud (23) boarded a special train from Vasai to Gorakhpur on Saturday night. He said, “I met a representative of the state government in Buddha Bazaar in Vasai and paid `740 for the railway ticket. However, I was provided water, breakfast and a meal for free by the railways.”

Tags: coronavirus patients, maharashtra coronavirus, covid19 in dharavi, coronavirus in dharavi, covid-19 hotspot, opposition
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From India

Army Chief, Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane (file)

India will retaliate: Army Chief MM Naravane after Handwara attack

Health workers wearing protective gear during a door-to-door thermal screening at a slum area to detect COVID-19 positive cases, amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Kolkata. PTI photo

West Bengal has highest covid19 mortality rate

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday made it clear that no fare will be charged from students returning to the state. (PTI Photo)

Bihar govt will bear train fares of students, migrant workers: Nitish

A policeman checks the temperature of a passenger at a bus stand after authorities eased restrictions, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chikmagalur. PTI photo

Congress will bear the cost of rail travel of migrant workers: Sonia Gandhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

2

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

3

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

4

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

5

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham