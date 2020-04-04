Saturday, Apr 04, 2020 | Last Update : 01:55 PM IST

India, All India

UP reports seven more Covid19 cases from Maharajgunj, Banda

PTI
Published : Apr 4, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2020, 12:02 pm IST

All of them had gone to Delhi to attend the religious programme organised by the Tablighi Jamaat and returned to Maharajganj on March 21

PTI Photo
 PTI Photo

Maharajgunj: Six persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Saturday, officials said.

All of them had gone to Delhi to attend the religious programme organised by the Tablighi Jamaat and returned to Maharajganj on March 21, they said.

"Samples of 21 people who had returned from Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin were sent to Medical College, Gorakhpur for examination. Coronavirus has been confirmed in six of these," District Magistrate of Maharajganj Ujjwal Kumar said.

"They are being treated at Mithoura community health centre,"

Banda district reported its first coronavirus case after a 40-year-old man, who had returned from a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, tested positive, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Santosh Kumar said the test report came positive on Friday evening.

"The 40-year-old resident of Banda city had gone to attend the Tablighi Jamaat congregation (in Delhi). He returned to Banda on March 11, the CMO sai

Tags: covid-19 in india, coronavirus outbreak, tablighi jamaat
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

A municipal worker sprays disinfectant to tackle coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai. PTI Photo

Maharastra reports 47 new Covid19 cases, tally rises to 537

Priyanka Gandhi file photo

Govt needs to undertake large scale testing, says Priyanka Gandhi

PTI Photo

Gujarat reports 10 new Covid19 cases, count jumps to 105

AP Photo

Country's Covid19 death toll rises to 68 as cases surge past 2,900

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham