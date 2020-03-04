You all are citizens of India , Mamata to Bangla refugees

During her visit to a North Bengal district, she declared that no Bangladeshi would be thrown out.

Kolkata: Calling the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) a “BJP card” West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday dubbed Bangladeshi refugees living in the country 'Indian citizens'. During her visit to a North Bengal district, she declared that no Bangladeshi would be thrown out.

Questioning the Centre’s silence over the Delhi riots, the Trinamul Congress supremo vowed to not allow a repetition of the violence in the state. She complained of the “excess” by the Border Security Force in the districts. Ms Banerjee informed that she has complained about it to union home minister Amit Shah in Bhubaneswar last week.

“No one can snatch away the rights of the refugees. There is no need for them to get their citizenship afresh. All of you are citizens of this country. Do not get mislead by the BJP’s campaign. All of you have voter cards and ration cards with your residential address. You cast your votes. So there is no fresh need for that BJP card,” Ms Banerjee told a rally at Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur.