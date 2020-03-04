Wednesday, Mar 04, 2020 | Last Update : 02:00 AM IST

Telangana: 20 hospital staff asked to self-isolate

THE ASIAN AGE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published : Mar 4, 2020, 1:54 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2020, 1:54 am IST

They were taken to Gandhi Hospital for testing and were asked to stay home.

Hyderabad: Twenty medical personnel of Apollo Hospitals in Secunderabad were asked to self-isolate for 14 days as they came in contact with the patient who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid 19). The staff includes three senior doctors, a para-medical staff of nurses, ward boys, administration personnel and also employees who cleaned the hospital floor when the patient was in the hospital.

They were taken to Gandhi Hospital for testing and were asked to stay home. The families of the three doctors are worried and called government officials on whether they too should practice self-isolation.

“We have explained that it is important for the family to stay home,” said a senior government official.

“Some are calling to check on the rate of positivity of the infection transmitting. For that, we have advised them to wait for the results. We do not want panic. It is only a precaution and it is in everyone’s interest to curb the spread of the disease.”

