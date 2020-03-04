Wednesday, Mar 04, 2020 | Last Update : 03:53 AM IST

India, All India

Pulwama attack: Father-daughter arrested in J&K

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Mar 4, 2020, 2:31 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2020, 2:31 am IST

Shah and his daughter were taken to the area police station on Tuesday after the NIA, along with the J&K police and the CRPF, raided their house.

Magray, 22, a furniture shop owner and resident of Hajibal village of Pulwama’s Kakapora area, was arrested by the NIA last week. (Image: File)
 Magray, 22, a furniture shop owner and resident of Hajibal village of Pulwama’s Kakapora area, was arrested by the NIA last week. (Image: File)

SRINAGAR: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday formally arrested a father-daughter duo from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district for their alleged involvement in the February 14, 2019, terror attack in which more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed.

Tariq Ahmed Shah, a resident of Pulwama’s Hakripora village, and his 26-year-old daughter Insha Tariq, were arrested after the sensational revelation by an accused, Shakir Bashir Magray, that it was at Shah’s house that the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) operatives hatched the conspiracy to carry out the suicide attack.   

Mr Shah and his daughter were taken to the area police station on Tuesday after the NIA, along with the J&K police and the CRPF, raided their house.

After they were questioned briefly and after the fulfilment of legal formalities at the police station, the father-daughter duo was handed over to the NIA for interrogation. Police sources said that Mr Shah and his daughter will be produced before a designated NIA court in Jammu to seek their remand.

Magray, 22, a furniture shop owner and resident of Hajibal village of Pulwama’s Kakapora area, was arrested by the NIA last week.

He is accused of providing shelter and other logistical assistance to Adil Ahmed Dar alias ‘Waqas Commando’, an alleged JeM cadre, who on February 14 last year, rammed an explosive laden Maruti Eeco into a bus that was part of a convoy of the CRPF at Lethapora in Pulwama district, killing and maiming security personnel on board.

The NIA said that Magray was introduced to Adil Dar in mid 2018 by Pakistani militant Muhammad Umar Farooq after which he became a full-time Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of the JeM. Magray was sent to 15 days NIA custody by a special NIA court in Jammu on Friday.

Sources said that during his interrogation Magray reportedly admitted that Adil Dar and Farooq had stayed at his house for several weeks before the terror attack took place.

As claimed by sources, Magray not only helped them in fabricating the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) used in the attack, but also conducted reconnaissance of the movement of CRPF convoys on Srinagar-Jammu highway in January 2019 for them.

“During his initial interrogation, he disclosed that on several occasions he collected and delivered arms, ammunition, cash and explosive material to JeM terrorists, including those involved in the Pulwama attack,” the NIA claimed.

Forensic examination of the samples collected from the scene of the attack has revealed that explosives used in it included ammonium nitrate, nitro-glycerine and RDX, sources said.

Last week sources in the NIA had said that the agency is inching close to a breakthrough in the Pulwama terror attack. They said that with more arrests made and raids conducted across the Valley over the past couple of weeks, the NIA has accumulated “very crucial evidence” about when the attack was planned, who were the masterminds and how and who executed it.

Sources on Tuesday confirmed that more people are likely to be arrested before the agency comes out with a detailed account of the investigations and moves a designated court with charge-sheets against the accused.

Last year’s unparalleled suicide attack at Lethapora threw up a tough challenge for the security forces engaged in trying to contain the three-decade-old insurgency in J&K.

Following the Pulwama attack, they restructured their deployment procedures, bolstered surveillance networks and began to make an all-out effort to improve their strategic intelligence gathering capabilities.

The attack also brought a new low in India-Pakistan relations as Indian warplanes crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and dropped bombs at an alleged Jaish base in the vicinity of the town of Balakot in Pakistan’s Kyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the morning hours of February 26 last year.

The Pulwama terror attack was initially being investigated by the J&K police along with the CRPF, the Army and other security forces and agencies. However, the case was soon handed over to the NIA by the Union home ministry.

The NIA, sources said, found some “new and useful” clues after taking the custody of Sameer Ahmed Dar, a resident o Pulwama’s Kakapora area, recently. Sameer was arrested by the J&K police along with two others on January 31 on the charge of ferrying Pakistani militants to the Valley from Kathua district in Jammu region. He is a cousin of Adil Dar.

Three suspected Jaish militants — all said to be Pakistani nationals — were travelling in a truck being driven by Sameer Dar. They were, however, shot dead by security forces in an encounter at Nagrota along the Jammu-Srinagar highway as they were attempting to enter the Valley after reportedly sneaking into J&K from across the border at Hiranagar, 56-km east of winter capital Jammu.

Tags: national investigation agency, pulwama attack

Latest From India

Visual vignettes from the show

Kumudini Lakhia, dancer who gave the body of Kathak a new mind

(Photo for representation purpose only)

Weaponisation of hate is despicable

Hall of thousand pillars in Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple.

Divine charm enthralls tourists

Shahrukh Pathan

Fired in fit of rage, says man held for pointing gun at cop

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 8 series may get here faster than you think, mid-April launch expected

2

Coronavirus fears: Work from home, Google's 8,000 staff in Ireland headquarters, Twitter global staff told

3

Xiaomi Note 9, realme 6 launch events cancelled amid Coronavirus scare

4

Self-driving cars may go commercial in China by 2025, as India lags behind

5

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham