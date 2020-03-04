Wednesday, Mar 04, 2020 | Last Update : 02:00 AM IST

India, All India

Coronavirus: 2 Noida schools shut; several are quarantined

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 4, 2020, 1:52 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2020, 1:52 am IST

21 Italian tourists, three Indian tour operators sent to ITBP quarantine centre in capital.

Tourist wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus at Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Tourist wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus at Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A day after a Delhi man was found positive for the deadly coronavirus, six of his family members, whom he met in Agra, have been quarantined. They have also been kept in isolation at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with state health minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials to check on government’s preparations to tackle coronavirus.

In neighbouring Noida, two private schools cancelled classes for the next few days as a precautionary measure after the father of a student tested positive for coronavirus.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, is taking all possible steps to deal with the novel coronavirus and is trying to get in touch with those who could be infected or were in contact with the infected man.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Jain, flanked by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, said: “COVID-19 is a new infection, but there is no need to panic. We are taking all possible steps to keep Delhi safe. Isolation wards are being readied in 25 hospitals, including 19 government and six private hospitals. As many as 3.5 lakh N95 masks have been arranged. We have over 8,000 separation kits for staff treating coronavirus patients.”

The two schools announced their closure in messages sent to parents, a day after the Union health ministry reported two fresh cases of coronavirus — one of them in Delhi.

One of the schools, where the Delhi-based man’s son is a primary class student, said it will remain shut from March 4 to March 6. He had thrown a birthday party last week for the child, triggering fear that the students who attended it might be at risk.

Earlier in the day, the school said it was postponing internal examinations scheduled for Tuesday due to some unavoidable circumstances. The board exams are not affected, the messages sent to the parents made clear. The second school said it is suspending classes from now to March 9 and sanitising its campus. Fumigation was underway at both schools. A health department team led by Noida’s chief medical officer visited one of the schools on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, some family members of the coronavirus infected Delhi-based man were shifted to Safdarjung hospital for tests after they showed symptoms of the virus. Some other relatives were asked to remain quarantined at their homes.

 Meanwhile, twenty-one Italian tourists and three Indian tour operators have been sent to an ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi on Tuesday for suspected coronavirus exposure, official sources said.

Health ministry sources said these foreigners, 13 women and eight men, were in the same group of which an Italian and his wife have tested positive in Rajasthan capital Jaipur.

“His (Italian in Jaipur) condition is stable,” a source said.

Tags: coronavirus, taj mahal

Latest From India

Also, passengers coming from COVID-19 affected countries including Iran, China, South Korea and Japan will be properly screened and tested at these help desks, he said.

All flyers at Srinagar to register their travel history

The families of the three doctors are worried and called government officials on whether they too should practice self-isolation.

Telangana: 20 hospital staff asked to self-isolate

Hospital staff have been alert to the coronavirus after three positive cases were reported from Kerala.

Man flees coronavirus isolation ward in Kerala

Prime minister Narendra Modi photographed at the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi on March 3, 2020. (AFP)

Modi lets out secret why he's giving away his social media accounts

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 8 series may get here faster than you think, mid-April launch expected

2

Coronavirus fears: Work from home, Google's 8,000 staff in Ireland headquarters, Twitter global staff told

3

Xiaomi Note 9, realme 6 launch events cancelled amid Coronavirus scare

4

Self-driving cars may go commercial in China by 2025, as India lags behind

5

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham