All flyers at Srinagar to register their travel history

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Mar 4, 2020, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2020, 1:59 am IST

The officials said that the COVID-19 help desks set up at the Srinagar airport have an adequate number of doctors.

SRINAGAR: All passengers, including tourists arriving at the Srinagar International Airport, will have to record their travel history at coronavirus (COVID-19) help desks in a prescribed format before leaving the premises. Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said that all airlines are being directed by the airport authority to announce in all Srinagar-bound flights about the mandatory requirement.

“The preparedness and arrangements are put in place for screening the passengers and tourists which are arriving daily by air at the Srinagar airport,” an official said.

The officials said that the COVID-19 help desks set up at the Srinagar airport have an adequate number of doctors, paramedical staff, Infra-red thermometers, viral kits, personal protection gears, special ambulances and other equipment.

