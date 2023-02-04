Saturday, Feb 04, 2023 | Last Update : 01:26 PM IST

  India   All India  04 Feb 2023  PM meets ministers as Adani row stalls Parliament second day
India, All India

PM meets ministers as Adani row stalls Parliament second day

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 4, 2023, 7:51 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2023, 7:51 am IST

The Opposition members were on their feet, shouting slogans and demanding an investigation into the Adani case

Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
 Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day on Friday to reconvene on Monday as the Opposition members continued sloganeering, demanding a debate and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

It is learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to discuss the proceedings of the ongoing Budget Session amid Opposition's uproar over the Adani issue. Several Union ministers and senior BJP leaders attended the meeting. The Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion and a probe into the allegations levelled in the Hindenburg's Adani report.

A day after they unitedly led the charge against the government over the Adani issue, at least 16 Opposition parties met on Friday morning to coordinate their strategy in Parliament on the issue and decided to step up their attack on the government, demanding an immediate discussion.

As soon as the Lok Sabha convened for the day, the Opposition members were on their feet, shouting slogans and demanding an investigation into the Adani case.

Speaker Om Birla appealed to members to stop their protests and participate in the discussions. An unrelenting Opposition, however, continued their protests and sloganeering, forcing Birla to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm. The Opposition members continued with their demand after the House met for the second time in the day.

Amid sloganeering from the Opposition, Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the Chair, allowed the laying of parliamentary papers in the House. Agarwal urged the Opposition members to return to their seats and allow discussion on the "Motion of Thanks" on the President's address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. As protests continued, he adjourned the Lok Sabha for the day.

Similar scenes played out in the Uppar House. First, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2.30 pm and later for the day to reconvene on Monday.

As the House met in the morning, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected the 15 adjournment notices filed by the members of several Opposition parties to discuss the Adani issue. As the uproar continued, the chairman adjourned the House till 2.30 pm. When the Rajya Sabha reconvened after lunch, the Opposition members continued their demand, while Dhankhar urged the members to maintain order and allow the House's business to be taken up.
As the Opposition members continued their protest, the chairman adjourned the proceedings of the House for the day.

Among the 16 parties whose leaders met in the chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge are the Congress, DMK, SP, AAP, BRS, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, JDU, CPM, CPI, NCP, NC, IUML, Kerala Congress (Jose Mani), K.C. (Thomas) and the RSP.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Opposition's demand remains the same. "Only an independent investigation will save LIC, SBI and other institutions forced by the Prime Minister to invest in the Adani Group," Ramesh said.

The Congress has been alleging that the investments made by the public sector undertakings — LIC and SBI — into the Adani group have been forced by the Prime Minister.

The government, meanwhile, has not responded to the issue so far. The Adani Group stocks, where LIC is heavily invested, have lost over $100 billion in value since a tiny New York short seller came out with a damning report alleging financial and accounting fraud by the ports-to-energy conglomerate. The Adani Group has denied all charges and called the report malicious and full of lies.

As the slide in Adani Group stocks continued in the markets on Friday, the Opposition said the rout has threatened the value of investments made by the LIC and public sector banks.

Tags: prime minister modi, adani crisis, parliament budget session
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Congress members Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari on Thursday gave adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani Group issue and Chinese transgressions along the border. (PTI)

Cong members give adjournment notices in LS to discuss Adani crisis, border skirmish

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is planning to have six new generation multi mission aircrafts to strengthen its aviation fleet. (Image credit: Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard)

Indian Coast Guard plans to get 6 multi mission aircrafts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union MoS at PMO Jitendra Singh are also seen. (Photo: PTI)

India's Budget will be 'ray of hope' for the world, says PM Modi

President Droupadi Murmu with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi proceeds to address the joint sitting of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

'Fearless, decisive' government ensuring development: Prez Murmu

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham