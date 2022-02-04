Friday, Feb 04, 2022 | Last Update : 04:40 PM IST

  India   All India  04 Feb 2022  India becomes third country in world to record 5 lakh Covid deaths
India, All India

India becomes third country in world to record 5 lakh Covid deaths

PTI
Published : Feb 4, 2022, 2:35 pm IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2022, 2:35 pm IST

With over 9.2 lakh deaths, US has the highest number of fatalities due to the infection

Health workers cremate bodies of patients who died due to Covid, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 Health workers cremate bodies of patients who died due to Covid, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India crossed the grim milestone of 5 lakh COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, becoming the third country in the world to do so after the US and Brazil.

The country took 217 days to reach 5 lakh deaths from 4 lakh recorded on July 1 last year, the longest time taken to record 1 lakh fatalities.

 

India was hit by a devastating second wave in April-May last year.

The country's death toll had crossed three lakh-mark on May 23 and two lakh-mark on April 27.

The death toll went past one lakh on October 2, 2020.

The total deaths has climbed to 5,00,055 with 1,072 daily fatalities, Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

With over 9.2 lakh deaths, US has the highest number of fatalities due to the infection followed by Brazil with over 6.3 lakh, according to the Worldometers, which has been compiling global COVID-19 data.

India presently is facing a third wave of Covid driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. However, according to experts, cases are mostly mild this in comparison to the second wave.

 

The government on Thursday said the pandemic situation has improved and even though there are states and districts of concern, overall there is a contraction in the spread of COVID-19 infection.

At a press conference, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, said 34 states and Union territories, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat are recording a decline in cases and positivity week-on-week basis, while Kerala and Mizoram still remain two states of concern.

There has been a consistent decline in daily COVID-19 cases, daily active cases and daily positivity rate, indicating decreased spread of the infection.

 

A decline in COVID-19 case fatality rate has been noted with an increase in administration of vaccine doses, he stated.

Tags: india covid deaths, india covid-19 deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

DMK members said that NEET Exemption Bill was unanimously passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly and the action of the Governor was against the will of the people of the state. (Representational image: RSTV/PTI Photo)

Congress, DMK, TMC stage walkout from Rajya Sabha on NEET issue

Union Health Ministry on Friday postponed the NEET PG exam 2022 (Representational image: ANI)

NEET PG exam 2022 postponed by 6-8 weeks

A health worker inoculates a dose of the Covaxin vaccine to a student during a vaccination drive for people in the 15-18 age group, at Mount Carmel High School in Ahmedabad. (Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)

Over 34 lakh eligible adolescents given second dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi's virtual rally in Uttarakhand cancelled due to 'bad weather'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham