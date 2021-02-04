Thursday, Feb 04, 2021 | Last Update : 02:18 PM IST

  India   All India  04 Feb 2021  Opposition MPs not allowed to reach Ghazipur farmer protest site
India, All India

Opposition MPs not allowed to reach Ghazipur farmer protest site

PTI
Published : Feb 4, 2021, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2021, 11:57 am IST

Several Opposition parties asked the government to withdraw the three contentious farm laws without making it a prestige issue

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, NCP leader Supriya Sule, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and other opposition leaders during their visit to Ghazipur border, in solidarity with farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Thursday, February. 4., 2021. Fifteen MPs from 10 opposition parties were stopped by police from reaching Ghazipur border to meet protesting farmers. (PTI/Vijay Verma)
 Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, NCP leader Supriya Sule, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and other opposition leaders during their visit to Ghazipur border, in solidarity with farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Thursday, February. 4., 2021. Fifteen MPs from 10 opposition parties were stopped by police from reaching Ghazipur border to meet protesting farmers. (PTI/Vijay Verma)

New Delhi: Fifteen MPs from 10 opposition parties, including the SAD, DMK, NCP and the Trinamool Congress, were stopped by police from reaching Ghazipur border on Thursday to meet farmers protesting against new farm laws, a leader said.

According to SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal who coordinated the visit, the leaders were not allowed to cross the barricades and reach the protest site.

 

Besides Badal, Supriya Sule from NCP, Kanimozhi and Tiruchi Siva from the DMK, Saugata Roy from the TMC were part of the delegation. Members of the National Conference, RSP and the IUML were also part of it.

During a discussion in Parliament on Wednesday, several opposition parties asked the government to withdraw the three contentious farm laws without making it a prestige issue and not to treat the agitating farmers as "enemies".

Stringent security continued at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, one of the key protest sites where thousands of farmers are camping with a demand that the Centre repeal the new agri-marketing laws enacted last September.

 

The protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

Eleven rounds of formal talks between the government and the protesting farmer unions have failed to break the deadlock. While unions have stuck to their main demand of repeal of the laws and legal guarantee of MSP, the government has offered some concessions including keeping these laws on hold for 1-1.5 years. Even the Supreme Court has stayed the laws for two months and set up a panel to look into the matter.

 

Tags: delhi farmers protest, anti-farm bill protests, opposition mps visit to ghazipur border, mps stopped from reaching ghazipur, solidarity with farmers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The BJP's state and central leadership decided at a meeting in New Delhi Tuesday to hold Mr Modi’s maiden rally for the polls as part of his Haldia tour. — PTI

Speculation rife over Adhikari's defection to BJP during Modi's Haldia tour

Amit Shah said said that no amount of propaganda can deter India’s unity or stop the country from attaining new heights. — PTI

Vested interest groups mobilising international support against farmers protest: MEA

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday indicated that the polls would be announced within a week in the state. (Photo:PTI)

Didi says Assembly polls a week away; blames TMC turncoat of forest job scam

When the House met for the day, Naidu said Parliamentary rules restrict 'usage of cellular phones within Rajya Sabha chambers'. (RSTV/PTI )

Naidu warns Rajya Sabha MPs against recording proceedings on mobile phones

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham