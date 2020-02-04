Rose Valley: ED attaches assets of SRK-linked firm

Mysore was questioned in this case by ED’s Kolkata office in October last year.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 70 crore of three entities, including a company that owns actor Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL cricket team, in connection with its money laundering probe in the multi-crore Rose Valley ponzi scam case.

The three entities are Multiple Resorts Pvt Ltd, Kolkata’s St. Xavier’s College and Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd. In a statement issued here on Monday, the central probe agency said that “movable and immovable properties belonging to various entities and individuals who received funds from Rose Valley group and related entities having book value of `70.11 crore have been provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)”.

The bank accounts of the three entities, that have been attached, have deposits totalling Rs 16.20 crore, with `11.87 crore funds in the account of Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd.

The Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd owns the Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League cricket team and its directors include Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, actor Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta, KKR CEO Venkatesh Mysore and two others.

Mr Mysore was questioned in this case by ED’s Kolkata office in October last year. The agency has also attached 24 acres of land at Ramnagar and Mahishdal in Purba Med-inipur district of West Bengal, a flat at Dilkap Chambers in Mumbai, an acre of land at Jyoti Basu Nagar and a hotel of the Rose Valley group in Kolkata, said the agency.