BJP is most opportunist party: Mamata Banerjee

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Feb 4, 2020, 1:34 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2020, 1:34 am IST

She also challenged the BJP to show its guts to “play the political card” instead of the “communal card” to fight the polls.

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI )
Kolkata: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his attack on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday described the BJP as the “most opportunist” party, which she claimed has become “scared” ahead of the Assembly Elections in the capital. She also challenged the BJP to show its guts to “play the political card” instead of the “communal card” to fight the polls.

The West Bengal chief minister slammed the BJP and its ministers over the shooting incidents and their “call for shooting” to end the ongoing agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. Referring to Mr Modi’s rally, Ms Banerjee said at the state secretariat, Nabanna,

“I saw his speech on Twitter. He called everyone a terrorist.”

She argued, “Even Mr Kejriwal was not spared. Like his party said earlier, he (the PM) also declared he would put up a good show for all in Delhi. If the Delhi polls is the fate of the country, faith should be reposed in the public. Why is shooting so much trusted instead of trusting the people? They are not playing the political card. I challenge them to play it if they have the guts.”

The Trinamul chief added, “Now that there is an election in Delhi, they are talking of violence. They will do the same when Bihar goes to the polls. They call themselves nationalists and others as terrorists. But they are the most opportunist. They can not deliver good for the country or for the people.”

