India records 37,379 new COVID cases; Omicron tally rises to 1,892

An increase of 26,248 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

Teenagers stand in a line at a COVID-19 vaccination centre as they wait to be inoculated in Mumbai, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.Vaccination for teenagers between 15 and 18 age group in India began on Monday. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
New Delhi: A total of 1,892 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 766 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 568 cases, followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152), and Tamil Nadu (121).

 

India's Covid tally rose to 3,49,60,261 with 37,379 new cases, while the active cases increased to 1,71,830, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,82,017 with 124 more fatalities, the data showed.

The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.13 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 26,248 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent, according to the health ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,43,06,414, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 146.70 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

