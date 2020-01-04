Saturday, Jan 04, 2020 | Last Update : 07:40 AM IST

India, All India

President accepts resignation of Allahabad University V-C

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 4, 2020, 6:33 am IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2020, 6:33 am IST

The panel has been formed following a directive from the President to inquire into the allegations.

Rattan Lal Hangloo has been under the scanner since 2016 for alleged financial and academic irregularities.
 Rattan Lal Hangloo has been under the scanner since 2016 for alleged financial and academic irregularities.

New Delhi: A three-member committee will probe allegations of financial, academic and administrative irregularities against Allahabad University vice-chancellor Rattan Lal Hangloo, whose resignation was accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, officials said.

The panel, headed by UGC chairman D.P. Singh, will have Gujarat University vice-chancellor Rama Shankar Dubey and Shriprakash Mani Tripathi, vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, as its other members.

The panel has been formed following a directive from the President to inquire into the allegations.

“Mr Hangloo had resigned from the post of Allahabad University vice-chancellor on personal grounds. The President has accepted his resignation with immediate effect,” a senior HRD ministry official said.

“The President has also directed that an inquiry be conducted into the allegations of financial, academic and administrative irregularities, including the recommendations contained in the interim report of the National Commission for Women regarding alleged misconduct against Mr Hangloo,” the official said.

He has been under the scanner since 2016 for alleged financial and academic irregularities.

He was also summoned by the National Commiss-ion for Women last week over allegations of improper handling of sexual harassment complaints and lack of grievance redressal mechanism for female students.

“I resigned because baseless enquiries were initiated against me. On several occasions it was proved that there was no substance in the complaints. I resigned because I was totally fed up,” Mr Hangloo had said in a statement, announcing his resignation.

He was appointed Allah-abad University vice-chancellor in 2015. He had earlier served as vice-chancellor of the Kalyani University in West Bengal. However, he had quit the post following a series of spats with the state government and varsity staff.

Tags: allahabad university, ram nath kovind, rattan lal hangloo

Latest From India

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Photo: AP)

Australian PM calls off visit to India due to bush fire crisis

National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has directed Odisha to restore Sundari, the female tiger brought from Kanha National Park of MP, to its native forest after her partner, MB-2, the male tiger of Badhavgarh in MP, was poisoned to death in Satkosia, raising questions on the conservation measures by the Odisha forest department.

Odisha is told to relocate tiger to native MP forest

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury

PM is spreading false propaganda, claims Sitaram Yechury

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh (Photo: File)

Nankana Sahib: India lashes out over vandalism

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham