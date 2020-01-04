Innovate, patent and produce: PM to scientists

The next decade will be a decisive time for science and technology-based governance, he added.

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday assured Ind-ian scientists here that his government will use Information Technology (IT) to reduce red tape and ensure “ease of doing science” while exhorting them “to explore, map and responsibly harness the vast oceanic resources of water, energy, food and minerals”.

Inaugurating the 107th edition of the Indian Science Congress, Mr Modi said, “Our successes in space exploration should now be mirrored in the new frontier of the deep sea. Our programmes have created more technology business incubators in the last five years than in the previous 50 years. I congratulate our scientists for this achievement.” The PM complimented Indian scientists for improving the country’s ranking in the innovation index.

Coining a slogan for young Indian scientists—“innovate, patent, produce and prosper,” Mr Modi said “these four steps will lead our country towards faster development. If we innovate, we will patent and that in turn will make our production smoother and when we take these products to the people of our country, I am sure they will prosper.”

He said that with the production of cheap smartphones and cheap data in the country, even a common man is confident that he can directly connect with the government.

Mr Modi said that digital technology, e-commerce, Internet banking and mobile banking services are assisting the rural population significantly, and farmers are getting the required weather information at their fingertips through e-governance initiatives.

Referring to his government’s decision to scrap single-use plastic, Mr Modi asked researchers to discover a cheap and efficient alternative to single-use plastic.

He said that the government’s efforts are to reduce the import of crude oil by 10 per cent by 2022, as it will provide an opportunity for start-ups to explore the field of ethanol and bio-fuel. Besides, a fillip to industry-based research will help in making the country a $ five trillion economy. “There is need for a revolution in technologies assisting agricultural practices. Can we find farmer-centric solutions to the problem of stalk burning for instance? Can we also redesign our brick kilns for reduced emissions and greater energy efficiency? We need to find a solution towards clean drinking water also,” he added.

Two Nobel laureates and 15,000 delegates are attending the five-day annual jamboree in Bengaluru. For the first time, the ‘Farmers’ Science Congress’ will be held as part of the annual event along with the ‘Children’s Science Congress’ and ‘Women’s Science Congress.’