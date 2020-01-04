Saturday, Jan 04, 2020 | Last Update : 02:33 AM IST

India, All India

Innovate, patent and produce: PM to scientists

THE ASIAN AGE. | B R SRIKANTH
Published : Jan 4, 2020, 2:06 am IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2020, 2:06 am IST

The next decade will be a decisive time for science and technology-based governance, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday assured Ind-ian scientists here that his government will use Information Technology (IT) to reduce red tape and ensure “ease of doing science” while exhorting them “to explore, map and responsibly harness the vast oceanic resources of water, energy, food and minerals”.

Inaugurating the 107th edition of the Indian Science Congress, Mr Modi said, “Our successes in space exploration should now be mirrored in the new frontier of the deep sea. Our programmes have created more technology business incubators in the last five years than in the previous 50 years. I congratulate our scientists for this achievement.” The PM complimented Indian scientists for improving the country’s ranking in the innovation index.

Coining a slogan for young Indian scientists—“innovate, patent, produce and prosper,” Mr Modi said “these four steps will lead our country towards faster development. If we innovate, we will patent and that in turn will make our production smoother and when we take these products to the people of our country, I am sure they will prosper.”

He said that with the production of cheap smartphones and cheap data in the country, even a common man is confident that he can directly connect with the government.

Mr Modi said that digital technology, e-commerce, Internet banking and mobile banking services are assisting the rural population significantly, and farmers are getting the required weather information at their fingertips through e-governance initiatives.

The next decade will be a decisive time for science and technology-based governance, he added.

Referring to his government’s decision to scrap single-use plastic, Mr Modi asked researchers to discover a cheap and efficient alternative to single-use plastic.

He said that the government’s efforts are to reduce the import of crude oil by 10 per cent by 2022, as it will provide an opportunity for start-ups to explore the field of ethanol and bio-fuel. Besides, a fillip to industry-based research will help in making the country a $ five trillion economy. “There is need for a revolution in technologies assisting agricultural practices. Can we find farmer-centric solutions to the problem of stalk burning for instance? Can we also redesign our brick kilns for reduced emissions and greater energy efficiency? We need to find a solution towards clean drinking water also,” he added.

Two Nobel laureates and 15,000 delegates are attending the five-day annual jamboree in Bengaluru. For the first time, the ‘Farmers’ Science Congress’ will be held as part of the annual event along with the ‘Children’s Science Congress’ and ‘Women’s Science Congress.’

Tags: narendra modi, indian science congress

Latest From India

General Qasem Soleimani (Photo: AP)

Delhi, caught in the middle, for ‘restraint’ by both sides

Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar lands Congress in Shiv Sena trouble

Indian Army Chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane (Photo: PTI)

Army Chief tells Pak: Nuclear-arms for deterrence only

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah declares Centre won’t budge on CAA

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham