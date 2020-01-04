Saturday, Jan 04, 2020 | Last Update : 05:18 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi: Jamia university semester exams to begin on January 9

PTI
Published : Jan 4, 2020, 3:46 pm IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2020, 3:46 pm IST

Cases of serious hospitalization/medical ground will be dealt with separately, the varsity added.

'The parents are requested to ensure that their wards appear for the examination on the given date. The students are also advised to regularly visit the official websites www.jmi.ac.in and www.jmicoe.in for updates to avoid any confusion arising due to rumours and wrong communication on social media,' it said. (Photo: File | AP)
 'The parents are requested to ensure that their wards appear for the examination on the given date. The students are also advised to regularly visit the official websites www.jmi.ac.in and www.jmicoe.in for updates to avoid any confusion arising due to rumours and wrong communication on social media,' it said. (Photo: File | AP)

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia University has announced that the semester examinations will commence from January 9.

The varsity was closed mid-December after violence outside its campus during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

It had declared vacation till January 5 and cancelled all exams in view of the tense situation.

The university is scheduled to open on January 6 after winter vacation. The remaining odd-semester exams of most of the postgraduate courses shall start from January 9.

Most of the exams of undergraduate courses shall start from January 16, the varsity said. The students appearing for odd-semester examinations are advised to come to the University as per scheduled date of their examination displayed on the website, it said.

"The parents are requested to ensure that their wards appear for the examination on the given date. The students are also advised to regularly visit the official websites www.jmi.ac.in and www.jmicoe.in for updates to avoid any confusion arising due to rumours and wrong communication on social media," it said.

Cases of serious hospitalization/medical ground will be dealt with separately, the varsity added.

The teaching schedule for the next semester in all faculties and centres for even semester shall be notified faculty-wise on the website separately, it said.

Tags: jamia millia islamia university, anti caa protests, citizenship amendment act, semester exams
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'Do those who are opposing the CAA need more evidence of oppression of minorities in Pakistan,' Hardeep Singh Puri asked. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Is more evidence of minorities' oppression Pak needed?' Union min asks protestors

Pandian was the first senior AIADMK functionary to publicly take a stand against former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide V K Sasikala after the death of the late party supremo in December 2016. (Photo: ANI)

Former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker PH Pandian passes away

'Writing objectionable articles is wrong, ideological differences fine but personal comments should not be made, especially when the person (Savarkar) is not alive. The booklet should be withdrawn,' said the NCP leader. (Photo: Facebook | File)

'Avoid personal comments': NCP, Sena attack Cong for booklet on Savarkar

'The issue of CAA has shaken the entire country. In the past few decades I have never seen such a spontaneous agitation taking place across the country involving all sections of society,' said Azad. (Photo: File)

'Never seen such a spontaneous agitation': Ghulam Nabi Azad on CAA protests

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham