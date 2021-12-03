Friday, Dec 03, 2021 | Last Update : 04:47 PM IST

  Consider booster dose for those above 40: INSACOG
Consider booster dose for those above 40: INSACOG

PTI
Published : Dec 3, 2021, 12:53 pm IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2021, 12:53 pm IST

The recommendation came amid demands for a booster dose of covid vaccines by lawmakers

A medical worker prepares a syringe with a vaccine against the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo: AFP/File)
 A medical worker prepares a syringe with a vaccine against the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: Top Indian genome scientists have recommended a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines for those above 40 years with preference to high-risk and high-exposure population.

The recommendation was made in the weekly bulletin of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG), a network of national testing labs set up by the government to monitor genomic variations of COVID-19.

 

"Vaccination of all remaining unvaccinated at-risk people and consideration of a booster dose for those 40 years of age and over, first targeting the most high-risk / high-exposure may be considered," the INSACOG bulletin said.

The recommendation came amid demands for a booster dose of covid vaccines by lawmakers during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the pandemic situation in the country.

The INSACOG said genomic surveillance will be critical for early detection of the presence of this variant, to enable necessary public health measures.

It also recommended monitoring travel to and from the known affected areas, and contact tracing of COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link to the affected areas has been implemented along with increased testing.

 

"Vaccination of all remaining unvaccinated at-risk people and consideration of a booster dose for those 40 years of age and over, first targeting the most high-risk / high-exposure may be considered, since low levels of neutralising antibodies from current vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise Omicron, although risk of severe disease is still likely to be reduced," it said.

