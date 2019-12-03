Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019 | Last Update : 05:33 AM IST

India, All India

Wall collapses in TN village after heavy rains, 17 killed

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANANTH MATHIVANAN
Published : Dec 3, 2019, 3:32 am IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2019, 3:32 am IST

On information from local residents, fire fitting commandos and police rushed to the spot and undertook rescue operations amid pouring rain.

Rescue workers at the site of the wall collapse in Nadur village of Mettupalayam taluk, near Coimbatore, on Monday. Seventeen people were killed in the incident on Sunday night after the compound wall of three tile roofed houses collapsed on them, reportedly due to rains. (Photo: PTI)
 Rescue workers at the site of the wall collapse in Nadur village of Mettupalayam taluk, near Coimbatore, on Monday. Seventeen people were killed in the incident on Sunday night after the compound wall of three tile roofed houses collapsed on them, reportedly due to rains. (Photo: PTI)

Coimbatore: In a heart-wrenching rain-related tragedy, as many as 17 people, including 13 women and children, were killed after a huge compound wall collapsed over three houses at Mettuplayam near here in the early hours of Monday.

Accentuated by heavy rains at the foothills of Nilgiris in Mettupalayam late on Sunday night, a huge 25-ft high, 80-ft wide wall at Nadur AT Colony there suddenly collapsed over three tiled-roof houses around 3.30 am on Monday, hopelessly trapping its occupants.

The police said while NE monsoon lashing Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, amid frequent, even if moderate rainfall for the past two months, resulting in minor landslide in the hills, many parts of the foothills at Mettupalayam, have been taking the brunt of the heavy rains in the last two days. Today’s tragedy was fallout of acute wetness.

As the landscape was inclined, the compound wall fell over the houses beneath while the residents were sleeping; before they could get up hearing the huge sound, they were buried under the debris of both the collapsing wall and the side walls of their houses that crumbled along with it.

On information from local residents, fire fitting commandos and police rushed to the spot and undertook rescue operations amid pouring rain. The bodies were recovered by 10.30 am on Monday and sent to Mettupalayam GH for post-mortem.

The deceased were identified as Gurusamy, 45, Ramanathan, 20, Anandha Kumar 40, Hari Sundha, 16, Sivakami, 45, Oviyammal , 50, Nathiya, 30, Vaithegi, 20, Thilagavathi, 50, Arukani, 55, Rukmani, 40, Nivetha, 18, Chinnammal, 70, Mangalammal, 60, Akshya 7, LoguRam 7, and Mahalaxmi 10 years.

Expressing deep shock and pain at the tragedy, chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced `4 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

Mr Palaniswami will be visiting Mettupalayam on Tuesday. DMK leader M.K. Stalin will also be visiting the tragedy-struck town.

Meanwhile, a group of the deceased persons’ relatives blocked the Ooty-Mettupalayam road on Monday, demanding `25 lakh as compensation for each affected family and legal action against the building owner who built the wall.

The police had a tough time pacifying the protesters till late this evening, when this report was filed. A pall of gloom has descended on Mettupalayam, even as further investigations are on.

In Chennai, governor Banwarilal Purohit in a condolence message said, “I am shocked and grieved to hear about three houses collapsed in Nedur village in Mettupayalam taluk resulting in 17 deaths after a compound collapse due to heavy rain in the state. I convey my deep condolences to the bereaved members of the families.”

Tags: wall collapses

Latest From India

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti adviser Akhil Gogoi and supporters raise slogans at a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Assam’s student bodies step up stir against CAB

Arshad Madani

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind files review plea against Ayodhya verdict

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)

Nirmala hits back at critics, declares ‘I am no Nirbala’

The open air performance space at Sundar Nursery, with an extremely murky Delhi sky, had the half-dozen-odd people who had arrived early wondering if Aga Khan Trust for Culture and Unesco, jointly planning this evening, had made a wise choice of venue and if people would venture out on such an evening.

Defying New Delhi’s pollution, Kutiyattam in open air holds audience spellbound

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham